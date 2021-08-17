With the start of a new school year on the horizon, the Deerfield School Board set in place a plan to make masking universal for students and staff regardless of vaccination status. This decision comes in light of the delta variant, a COVID strain that is more contagious than the original virus.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen gave a detailed explanation of the current situation during the meeting on Aug. 16.
The CDC has found that vaccinated and unvaccinated people show similar viral loads when infected by the delta variant. This strain, Jensen pointed out, accounts for almost 93% of all positive cases in the county. It replicates itself and makes people get sick easier.
“That’s its job as a virus, it’s going to keep adapting to see how long it can survive,” Jensen said.
Public input was not overlooked at the meeting. A young mom expressed that she believes masking should be a choice. Last year was hard on her kids, as they dealt with breakouts, hurting ears, and keeping masks clean of sweat and food.
“They want to see their teacher’s faces, their friend’s faces,” she said. “That’s what they need to grow up.”
A father of four gave his strong opinion to the crowd listening in person and online. Children are going to school “muzzled like rabid dogs,” he said. He compared the situation to children wearing football helmets in fear of falling coconuts or meteors. It’s “pure insanity,” he concluded. “We should be making our decisions based on rationality and critical thinking.”
A mother who works in health care was the last person to speak. She’s watched the data change and firmly believes this is a safety issue.
“The best way to protect everyone is to wear a mask in school,” she said.
Jensen made sure to make the school’s plans clear.
“Our number one priority is to have all students and staff, in-person, five days a week with as few illnesses and quarantines that disrupt student learning as possible,” she said. With this in mind, Jensen also wanted to communicate that this was a recommendation for the start of the year, not the entire year.
The board will continue to evaluate the data for potential changes and possibly look at implementing situational masking as time allows. Information about the back to school plans for fall 2021 will be sent out to parents and guardians throughout the week.
Fitness Center Fees
In other news, the board agreed to hold fitness center fees for the 2021-2022 school year. Jensen said that with all the uncertainty of the upcoming year, the school still wants to promote and encourage physical activity. The same process will apply to new members, with an application process and short orientation to get to know the facility. This plan will go through June 30, 2022.