CAMBRIDGE — United was blanked by Milton in a 2-0 nonconference loss to the Red Hawks on Friday, April 30, at Cambridge High School.

Milton's Joey Leverenz broke the 0-0 tie in the 73rd minute with a goal. 

The loss moved Cambridge/Deerfield to 0-10-1 on the season. United will look for its first victory of the season when C/D heads over to Jefferson for a regional soccer contest on Tuesday, May 4.

Whitewater 7, C/D United 2

WHITEWATER — United fell in a nonconference road game to the Whippets Thursday, April 29, at Whitewater High School.

Columbus 3, C/D United 1

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge/Deerfield was not able to hold on to an early 1-0 lead as United fell to Columbus, 3-1, in a boys soccer game on Tuesday, April 27, at Cambridge High School.

Cambridge/Deerfield’s Cody Harrison scored a goal 14 minutes, 38 seconds into the first half to give United an early advantage, but Columbus equalized with a score from Tyler Milewski with 22:31 in the first.

Columbus took the lead right before half with a 43rd minute goal from Dakota Potter. The Cardinals made it 3-1 with 57:26 in the second half when Ian Reetz found the back of the net.

United finished with 17 shots, compared to Columbus’ 12.

