Halloween is this weekend, and local organizations are offering ways to trick-or-treat safely amid Covid-19.
Organizers have opted for drive-through, spaced out and socially-distanced events.
Cambridge
Trick-or-treating is officially on in the Village of Cambridge this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Cambridge Village Board set trick or treat hours on Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Additionally, local businesses are putting on a trick-or-treat trail through downtown Cambridge. Children and families can pick up goodies at participating downtown businesses leading up to Halloween and are encouraged to wear costumes while doing so.
Details Boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery, Anew Vintage Dream, Angels Among Us, Little Joys Children’s Boutique, Cambridge Market Cafe, Wood Station Co-Op and Garment Shop will offer trick-or-treating every day until Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The trail is meant to promote social distancing and to spread out trick or treating over the three weeks before Halloween.
St. James Lutheran, 415 E. North St. in Cambridge, is holding a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be several cars with open trunks full of goodies for children to take. Volunteers will encourage social distancing.
And the Cambridge Community Library has a Halloween-themed Storywalk set up through downtown Cambridge until Nov. 9.
Deerfield
The Deerfield Village Board decided not to set officially trick-or-treating hours this year.
But two local groups are holding events.
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department is offering drive-through trick or treating on Saturday, Oct. 31. Volunteer firefighters will give out pre-packaged goodie bags to families from 4-6 p.m. at the station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles; no walk-ups will be allowed.
And the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce is holding a socially-distanced version of its annual Great Pumpkin Hunt on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at Truckstar Collision Center, Inc. at 38 W. Nelson Road. Families should enter from Grand Avenue and leave from West Nelson Street.
Volunteers will be handing out one family bag per vehicle, full of promotions at local businesses, and one child’s goodie bag for each child in the car. Businesses interested in contributing to those bags should contact Chamber Vice Chair Tessa Dunnington at vicechair@deerfieldchamberofcommerce.com .
Dunnington said it was important to continue the Great Pumpkin Hunt, in order to support local businesses, even if the event looks different this year.
“By not having the traditional event this year, the businesses are losing out on having those hundreds and hundreds of children and their families walk through their doors,” Dunnington said in an email.
Dunnington said Chamber volunteer will wear masks and gloves and distance to assemble goodie bags. Families should wear masks in the drive-through.
The Chamber is also hosting a children’s costume contest from Oct. 14-28. Families should take photos of their children in costume, using a paper Chamber sign, and send them to dcocpumpkin@gmail.com by Oct. 28. Signs are available at the Deerfield Public Library, can be printed off at the Chamber’s Facebook page, or can be requested via email.
The photos will be posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page and the library window for voting. Winners will receive a $20 Chamber gift card to be used at any Deerfield business.
Businesses will also share pumpkin decorating photos on the Chamber’s Facebook page, where voting will occur until Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.
And 1848 Real Estate is holding a house-decorating contest until Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., for local residents to decorate for Halloween or fall. Winners will be chosen over social media, and the top three winners will receive cash prizes. To enter, contact 1848 Real Estate at (608) 212-0550, 1848re@gmail.com.
