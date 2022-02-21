Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus Feb. 25 - March 4

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The next luncheon will be Wed., March 9 — St. Patty's Day Celebration at Keystone Grill with Corned Beef & Cabbage and music by Irish musician Kara Rogers.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Feb. 25
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy Potatoes
Pickled Beets
Whole wheat roll/butter
Warm spiced pears
MO — multigrain burger
MCS — n/a
Tuesday, March 1
Meatballs in Marinara over Penne
Four bean salad
Peaches
Cheesecake Brownie
Salad Option: Chicken Salad
MO — Veggie Meatballs
NCS — SF Pudding
Friday, March 4
Bone-in BBQ Chicken
Baked Potato
Sour Cream
Whole wheat bread w/butter
Banana
Apple Pie bar
MO — Veggie BBQ chicken in BBQ sauce
NCS — Cinnamon applesauce
DEERFIELD DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.