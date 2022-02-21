 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Meals

Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus Feb. 25 - March 4

The next luncheon will be Wed., Feb. 9 at Amundson Community Center with homemade jambalaya and King cake.

CAMBRIDGE CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

The next luncheon will be Wed., March 9 — St. Patty's Day Celebration at Keystone Grill with Corned Beef & Cabbage and music by Irish musician Kara Rogers.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Feb. 25

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy Potatoes

Pickled Beets

Whole wheat roll/butter

Warm spiced pears

MO — multigrain burger

MCS — n/a

Tuesday, March 1

Meatballs in Marinara over Penne

Four bean salad

Peaches

Cheesecake Brownie

Salad Option: Chicken Salad

MO — Veggie Meatballs

NCS — SF Pudding

Friday, March 4

Bone-in BBQ Chicken

Baked Potato

Sour Cream

Whole wheat bread w/butter

Banana

Apple Pie bar

MO — Veggie BBQ chicken in BBQ sauce

NCS — Cinnamon applesauce

DEERFIELD DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK