CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD GIRLS SOCCER

Kaylee Farrar's penalty kick gives Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer the win over Watertown Luther Prep

Mya Pries
Sophomore midfielder Mya Pries keeps the ball in against Watertown Luther Prep. 

 Calahan Steed

Two goals in the second half by the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team pulled United to a 2-1 victory over Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday night.

“The intensity of the girls, making adjustments to the lineup and getting them out of their heads mentally. They were just thinking too much of it, but the second half was much better,” said Cambridge/Deerfield head coach Betty Rodriguez.

Although the first half ended scoreless between both sides, United had an opportunity to take the lead. Junior midfielder Aly Farrar hit a shot that curled wide of the post in the 17th minute.

Farrar hit a chip shot over the Luther Prep keeper in the 23rd minute, but the ball hit the crossbar, bounced straight down and back out, keeping the score level at zero.

“We weren’t playing to our best level of play. We didn’t possess the ball in the first half to our level, we could’ve played more simple,” said Rodriguez.

In the 48th minute, Sinai Palacios put the Phoenix (0-1-1) up 1-0 with a goal. United (2-0-1) tied the game in the 58th minute when sophomore forward Zoey Rank found the back of the net.

Freshman forward/midfielder Kaylee Farrar dribbles the ball up the field in Cambridge/Deerfield's 2-1 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, April 12. Farrar scored the winning penalty kick. 

With the game tied, United continued pressing into the Luther Prep half. A hand ball was called on the Phoenix in the goalkeeper box at the 62nd minute. Freshman forward/midfielder Kaylee Farrar drilled the penalty kick past the keeper, giving United a 2-1 lead.

Maintaining a defensive approach for the remainder of the game, the Cambridge/Deerfield defense cleared any through balls to the sidelines. Cambridge/Deerfield senior goalkeeper Bella Griffin knocked down a cross on a corner kick in the 77th minute and then made a diving save on the rebound shot, giving United the 2-1 victory.

Griffin recorded 10 saves in the win.

Cambridge/Deerfield 2, Watertown Luther Prep 1

CDU 0 2 — 2

WLP 0 1 — 1

2nd period

WLP: Palacios, 47:57. CDU: Zoey Rank, 51:37. CDU: Kaylee Farrar, (PK), 61:53.

