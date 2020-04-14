Cambridge and Deerfield school officials said they’re waiting to see how COVID-19 and related bans on public gatherings progress in coming weeks before cancelling or postponing in-person June graduation ceremonies.
In emails this week, Cambridge High School Principal Keith Schneider and Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen both said they’re waiting for anticipated updates from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on whether and when health orders restricting public gatherings might be lifted.
“We will wait until we hear from the governor about the status of schools to make those decisions,” Jensen wrote.
“Until we hear more from the state of Wisconsin, we will continue planning the event (speeches, music, class video, etc.). We will just need to be flexible,” Schneider similarly wrote.
Some larger public-school districts around the state, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, have recently announced that in-person commencement won’t happen this year.
But with only a few dozen seniors each, both Cambridge and Deerfield school officials say they have more potential flexibility than larger districts to reimagine the ceremonies.
“I know Madison schools were going to have to make this type of decision due to the venues where they hold their events. The joy and ease of a district our size is that we have the ability to be flexible and adapt as needed once decisions are made,” Jensen said. “Our goal for graduation is to give our seniors the best celebration possible to recognize and honor them for an accomplishment that is a significant milestone in each of their lives.”
Jensen said Deerfield hasn’t yet postponed its Prom, which remains on the calendar in May.
Cambridge has announced that its Prom is postponed. When it will ultimately be held is under discussion, Schneider said.
“Our advisors will be meeting (virtually) with class leaders to discuss possible options for a future prom. We are not sure if that will be during the summer, the fall or next spring,” Schneider said.
