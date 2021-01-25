Mayah Holzhueter poured in a career-high 34 points, while Saveea Freeland added 19 points as Cambridge earned a 74-52 non-conference win over visiting Palmyra-Eagle on Jan. 19.
Holzhueter made 11 field goals on the night and went 11-of-14 from the free throw line.
Freeland scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half.
Palmyra-Eagle was led by Ally Fredrick’s team-high 15 points and Ally Czeshinski’s14 points.
CAMBRIDGE 74, PALMYRA-EAGLE 52
Palmyra-Eagle 25 27 — 52
Cambridge 34 40 — 74
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 5 3-8 15, Czeshinski 6 1-3 14, Calderon 0 1-2 1, Martens 0 1-2 1, Koutsky 3 2-2 9, Kysely 2 0-0 5, Ma. Nettesheim 2 0-0 4, Mo. Nettesheim 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-17 52.
Cambridge — Roidt 3 1-2 7, Holzhueter 11 11-14 34, Stenklyft 3 2-2 10, Schmude 2 0-0 4, Freeland 7 5-6 19. Totals 26 19-24 74.
3-pointers: PE 6 (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski 1, Koutsky 1, Kysely 1, Mo. Nettesheim 1), C 3 (Holzhueter 1, Stenklyft 2). Total fouls: PE 18, C 18.
New Glarus 60
Cambridge 46
Holzhueter followed up her career game with 21 points but they weren’t enough as the Blue Jays dropped a Capitol South decision to visiting New Glarus Jan. 21.
Freeland complemented Holzhueter with 16 points.
Ashlynn Benson led the Glarner Knights with a game-high 24 points.
NEW GLARUS 60, CAMBRIDGE 46
New Glarus 31 29 — 60
Cambridge 22 24 — 46
New Glarus (fg ft-fta pts) — Yuan 0 0-2 0 Atewell 4 1-1 9, Nommensen 4 0-1 8, Eichekraut 2 0-0 4, Schadewalt 6 0-3 13, Klosterman 1 0-0 2, Benson 9 5-8 24. Totals — 26 6-15 60.
Cambridge — Roidt 2 1-2 5, Holzhueter 6 9-12 21 Stenklyft 0 1-2 1, Schmude 1 1-2 3, Freeland 6 4-11 16. Totals — 15 16-29 46.
3-point goals — NG 2 (Schadewalt 1, Benson 1); C 0. Total fouls — NG 16; C 16.
Whitewater 50
Cambridge 42
Kacie Carollo and Holzhueter both led their respective teams with big games, but it was Carollo and Whitewater taking down Holzhueter and Cambridge, 50-42, in a non-conference girls basketball game Saturday in Whitewater.
Carollo led all scorers with a game-high 27 points, while Holzhueter dropped in 24 points. Freeland also recorded double digits for the Blue Jays (5-10 overall) scoring 10 points.
WHITEWATER 50, CAMBRIDGE 42
Cambridge 17 25 — 42
Whitewater 19 31 — 50
Cambridge — Roidt 3 0-0 6, Holzhueter 9 3-5 24, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Schmude 0 0-1 0, Freeland 4 2-5 10. Totals 17 5-11 42.
Whitewater — Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Kilar 3 1-2 8, Carollo 9 8-10 27, DePorter 0 1-2 1, Juoni 1 2-2 5, Truesdale 2 0-1 4, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-17 50.
3-point goals — C 3 (Holzhueter 3), W 4 (Skindingsrude, Kilar, Carollo, Juoni). Total fouls — C 17, W 15. Fouled out — Kilar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.