Mayah Holzhueter scored a career-high 34 points in Cambridge's 74-52 win over Palmyra-Eagle Jan. 19.

Mayah Holzhueter poured in a career-high 34 points, while Saveea Freeland added 19 points as Cambridge earned a 74-52 non-conference win over visiting Palmyra-Eagle on Jan. 19.

Holzhueter made 11 field goals on the night and went 11-of-14 from the free throw line.

Freeland scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half.

Palmyra-Eagle was led by Ally Fredrick’s team-high 15 points and Ally Czeshinski’s14 points.

CAMBRIDGE 74, PALMYRA-EAGLE 52

Palmyra-Eagle 25 27 — 52

Cambridge 34 40 — 74

Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 5 3-8 15, Czeshinski 6 1-3 14, Calderon 0 1-2 1, Martens 0 1-2 1, Koutsky 3 2-2 9, Kysely 2 0-0 5, Ma. Nettesheim 2 0-0 4, Mo. Nettesheim 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-17 52.

Cambridge — Roidt 3 1-2 7, Holzhueter 11 11-14 34, Stenklyft 3 2-2 10, Schmude 2 0-0 4, Freeland 7 5-6 19. Totals 26 19-24 74.

3-pointers: PE 6 (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski 1, Koutsky 1, Kysely 1, Mo. Nettesheim 1), C 3 (Holzhueter 1, Stenklyft 2). Total fouls: PE 18, C 18.

New Glarus 60

Cambridge 46

Holzhueter followed up her career game with 21 points but they weren’t enough as the Blue Jays dropped a Capitol South decision to visiting New Glarus Jan. 21.

Freeland complemented Holzhueter with 16 points.

Ashlynn Benson led the Glarner Knights with a game-high 24 points.

NEW GLARUS 60, CAMBRIDGE 46

New Glarus 31 29 — 60

Cambridge 22 24 — 46

New Glarus (fg ft-fta pts) — Yuan 0 0-2 0 Atewell 4 1-1 9, Nommensen 4 0-1 8, Eichekraut 2 0-0 4, Schadewalt 6 0-3 13, Klosterman 1 0-0 2, Benson 9 5-8 24. Totals — 26 6-15 60.

Cambridge — Roidt 2 1-2 5, Holzhueter 6 9-12 21 Stenklyft 0 1-2 1, Schmude 1 1-2 3, Freeland 6 4-11 16. Totals — 15 16-29 46.

3-point goals — NG 2 (Schadewalt 1, Benson 1); C 0. Total fouls — NG 16; C 16.

Whitewater 50

Cambridge 42

Kacie Carollo and Holzhueter both led their respective teams with big games, but it was Carollo and Whitewater taking down Holzhueter and Cambridge, 50-42, in a non-conference girls basketball game Saturday in Whitewater.

Carollo led all scorers with a game-high 27 points, while Holzhueter dropped in 24 points. Freeland also recorded double digits for the Blue Jays (5-10 overall) scoring 10 points.

WHITEWATER 50, CAMBRIDGE 42

Cambridge 17 25 — 42

Whitewater 19 31 — 50

Cambridge — Roidt 3 0-0 6, Holzhueter 9 3-5 24, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Schmude 0 0-1 0, Freeland 4 2-5 10. Totals 17 5-11 42.

Whitewater — Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Kilar 3 1-2 8, Carollo 9 8-10 27, DePorter 0 1-2 1, Juoni 1 2-2 5, Truesdale 2 0-1 4, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-17 50.

3-point goals — C 3 (Holzhueter 3), W 4 (Skindingsrude, Kilar, Carollo, Juoni). Total fouls — C 17, W 15. Fouled out — Kilar.

