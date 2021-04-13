COLUMBUS — Cambridge outlasted Deerfield before seeing its alternate fall season come to an end in the WIAA Division 2 volleyball regionals played in Columbus April 10.
The local rivals played a five-set thriller with the Blue Jays holding on for a 25-14, 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11 win in Saturday’s regional semifinal. The win was Cambridge’s first of the season
Junior middle hitter Mayah Holzhueter led the third-seeded Blue Jays with 13 kills and two blocks, while freshman Saveea Freeland and sophomore middle hitter Kayla Roidt added seven and five kills, respectively.
Junior setter Taylor Stenklyft handed out 25 assists and junior defensive specialist Audrianne Kieler made 33 digs.
Junior setter Sage Evans rounded out the Blue Jay totals with a match-high six service aces.
The No. 2-seeded Demons were a bit short-handed after losing four players due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
“I couldn't be more proud of these girls for stepping up this week,” said Demons head coach Jessica Backes. “I had to bring underclassmen up to fill those roles; they held their own on Monday and Tuesday without even a practice with the varsity team. It is a large transition between the speed of varsity and JV, and they came through for us when we needed them.
Backes brought up more players for the WIAA regionals, one of whom was thrust into a starting role.
Sophomore outside hitter Steffi Siewert led the Demons with 13 kills and three service aces. Deerfield also received team-high performances from sophomore setter Grace Brattlie (28 assists), senior libero Hailey Thompson (27 digs) and junior middle hitter Mogan Mack (2 blocks).
Deerfield finished the alternate season 3-9.
“They played so well together considering they'd only had two practices to figure things out. I saw so much potential for next year. While we are sad the season is over and it ended in a way we didn't expect, I am so thankful for this shorter season. We have a lot of potential to grow in the next few months and I am looking forward to it,” Backes said.
Columbus 3
Cambridge 0
Cambridge played top-seeded Columbus tough the first two sets, losing 25-20 and 25-22, but then the Cardinals showed their true form with a 25-8 third set to earn the three-game sweep and along with it, the regional title.
Holzhueter had a team-high nine kills and Roidt added eight. Stenklyft paced the team with 18 assists, while Kieler and Freeland had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Columbus played Brodhead in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
Cambridge finished the alternate season 1-11.
