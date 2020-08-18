St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is having its annual fall dinner as a carry-out only dinner in early October.

The dinner is usually an all-you-can-eat, family style meal. However, this year, people can pick up their meals at the church.

Patrons can pre-order a meal from St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran by Sept. 20, to be picked up from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at 3494 Oak Park Road in Deerfield. Community members should submit orders at the St. Paul’s website at stpll.org.

The church will be serving turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls and pie.

The cost is $10 per meal, and can be paid for with a check or at a PayPal link on the website.

Load comments