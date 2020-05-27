MADISON — New episodes of Wild Wisconsin - Off The Record, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ podcast, are now available on all major podcast platforms. The new episodes highlight the importance of the Clean Air Act on Wisconsin’s air quality, feature an interview about Wisconsin’s trails with The Thousand-Miler and include a discussion about the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with Tia Nelson.
Ninety-four percent of Wisconsin residents live in an area that meets all federal air quality standards. Fifty short years ago, that wasn’t necessarily the case. In the newest episode, “What 50 Years of Clean Air Looks Like,” host Katie Grant speaks to Gail Good, Director of the DNR’s Air Management program, and Brad Pierce, Director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Space, Science and Engineering Center. The trio discuss the impact of the Clean Air Act on Wisconsin and answer questions submitted by listeners on Instagram about Wisconsin’s air quality.
Melanie McManus Radzicki is the author of “Thousand Miler: Adventures Hiking the Ice Age Trail”, a book about her adventures on Wisconsin’s Ice Age National Scenic Trail. On “Hitting Wisconsin’s Trails With The Thousand Miler,” McManus Radzicki talks about her time on Wisconsin’s trails and gives her best tips for exploring the many miles of trails that Wisconsin has to offer. Joining the discussion is Brigit Brown, DNR’s section chief for recreation management, who talks about the many types of trails Wisconsin has to offer along with suggestions for trail etiquette.
At the DNR, every day is Earth Day. Although things looked a bit different this year, the DNR is encouraging Wisconsinites to embrace Earth Day 365 and continue celebrating Earth Day every day. A great way to get started is by listening to the “50 Years of Earth Day” episode featuring an interview with Tia Nelson, the daughter of former governor and senator Gaylord Nelson who founded Earth Day. Now with the Outrider Foundation, Tia is paving the way for her father’s legacy to live on through her environmental advocacy. In this episode, she sheds light on her father’s work, what Earth Day means to her and how you can get involved.
Wild Wisconsin – Off The Record brings new inside voices on Wisconsin’s outdoors every other Wednesday. Episodes, new and old, are available on major podcast platforms today — just search for “Wild Wisconsin.” Podcast episodes can also be accessed on the DNR’s website here.
