CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSIONCommission meeting

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m., Oakland Town Hall

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGEVillage Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELDVillage Board

Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALEVillage Board

Monday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELDTown Board

Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANATown Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLANDTown Board

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLSTown Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICTBoard of Education

Monday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., video conference

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICTBoard of Education

Monday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons

