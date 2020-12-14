CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSIONCommission meeting
Tuesday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m., Oakland Town Hall
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGEVillage Board
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELDVillage Board
Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALEVillage Board
Monday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center
TOWN OF DEERFIELDTown Board
Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF CHRISTIANATown Board
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., teleconference
TOWN OF OAKLANDTown Board
Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF LAKE MILLSTown Board
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICTBoard of Education
Monday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., video conference
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICTBoard of Education
Monday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons
