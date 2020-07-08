CAMBRIDGE
Wednesday, July 15: Exercise Fun
Fort HealthCare and the Cambridge Community Library are hosting a virtual exercise event on July 15 from 1:30-2 p.m. A wellness specialist will demonstrate moving and breathing exercises. The workshop will be posted on the library’s website and social media pages.
Wednesday, July 22: Alligators vs. Crocodiles
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a virtual program about the crocodilian family on July 22 at 1:30 p.m. This is a 45-minute Zoom program about alligators, crocodiles, caimans and gharials. Participants can learn history and conservation, ask questions, and meet animals over video call. The performance will be on the library’s website and Facebook for one week. This is part of the summer library program.
Saturday, July 25: Recycling event
Cambridge Farm to School is hosting a recycling event on July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Computers, appliances, electronics and batteries will be collected and recycled. Visit the Cambridge Farm to School Facebook page for recycling pricing on larger items.
July 31-Aug. 1: Maxwell Street Days
Maxwell Street Days in Cambridge will be Friday July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1 in downtown Cambridge. Area retailers will have pop-up sidewalk shops, discounts and large sales.
2020 Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a storywalk this summer, as part of its summer library program. From July 1 to Aug. 31, pages from the book “How to draw a dragon,” by Douglas Florian will be displayed in downtown Cambridge. The Storywalk Project was created by Anne Fergusen of Vermont, and is meant to be a fun way to read while walking outside. Kids can share their own dragon drawings by dropping them off at the library or emailing Patty Hoggatt.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
Summer library program
The Deerfield Public Library is holding a virtual summer library program running from July 6 to Aug. 31. The library is using a program called Beanstack, and traditional/paper materials. Online portions of the program are optional. The program is being offered for kids and adults. Adults can call the library and to pick up paper packets. For questions on the kids program, email gail@deerfieldpl.org. With questions on the adult program, email rachael@deerfieldpl.org.
Library computer appointments
The Deerfield Public Library is offering appointments to use a library computer beginning June 1. The library building will remain closed, only offering curb-side pickup services, but the library will schedule up to two adults at a time to use computers while socially distancing. Appointment hours are Mondays 12-6:30 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
