There are Aprils when our local elections are as quiet as a small town on hazy August afternoon.
This year, though, in a show of engagement, elections for the Cambridge and Deerfield school boards and village boards, and Dane County Board, were anything but still. There were challenges all around.
Throw in three Cambridge-area fire and EMS station referendums, and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s decision two days after the April 5 election to approve the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center near Cambridge, and local political tensions have been high.
With ballots now counted and yard signs packed away, we assess the fallout and begin to consider the winners’ agendas in the coming term.
First up is the fallout from the the Cambridge area fire and EMS station expansion. In the end, that project remains unsettled.
An up-to $6.3 million project has been green-lighted in four of five area communities, with referendums passing on April 5 in Cambridge and the town of Christiana. Referendums were previously approved in April 2021 in the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale.
That leaves the town of Oakland, where voters rejected an April 5 referendum, as the last outstanding community that needs to okay the station project if it's to move ahead.
We’ll be watching on April 19 to see if electors at the town of Oakland’s annual meeting overturn its referendum results, as town residents are allowed by law to do with a simple motion and voice vote. Conversely, they could do nothing and let the referendum results stand, or vote to confirm the referendum's "no" message.
A vote to overturn the referendum results would be sure to elicit protests from town residents who have now twice said no to the project at the ballot box in 2021 and 2022. Either of the other two options could further delay the station expansion, with a revised referendum perhaps put back on the ballot in November. Or, it could derail the project completely.
The Cambridge Village Board, meanwhile, may have its own fireworks ahead. Returning to the board are two former members who have both spoken out against the fire and EMS station expansion. We’ll be watching to see whether potential pressure emerges from new board members to not proceed with the station project, or to change it up through more cost cutting, despite voters having approved an April 5 referendum to fund the village’s portion of the cost.
In the coming term, the Cambridge Village Board will also have to grapple with Koshkonong Solar’s impact on its future growth. That is not an insignificant upcoming conversation.
In Deerfield, meanwhile, village board incumbents and newcomers who ran for election as opposing plans to build a new village hall on West Nelson Street have a window to shift that conversation.
Two incumbents who had backed the new village hall lost their seats on April 5, just as bids were being taken for its construction.
With no final decisions yet made on either the village hall project or on a concurrently proposed Deerfield Public Library expansion also on West Nelson Street, opportunity exists for the discussion to change course. We’re interested to see where it goes.
The new Deerfield Village Board term also coincides with the coming reconstruction of Main Street in 2023. Members of the Deerfield community, many of whom remember the lasting impact of Main Street reconstruction in Cambridge in the early 2000s, will look to its village board to guide that project in a way that does the least possible harm to businesses.
The Deerfield Village Board will also have to choose a new representative to the Deer-Grove EMS commission, as incumbent Gary Wieczorek exits the board after not retaining his seat on April 5. With pressure on Deer-Grove EMS expected to increase with the construction of a massive Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove, this is a critical ongoing conversation.
In choosing school board members, meanwhile, local voters on April 5 signaled they sought consistency by retaining two incumbents in Deerfield. And in Cambridge voters chose an incumbent and a challenger whose views most aligned with that returning board member.
Local school boards have a lot on their plates going forward, including keeping a close eye on post-pandemic student academic progress and weighing how best to incorporate tools like social and emotional learning. They’ll also continue to weigh increasing pressure to evolve the relationship between parents and schools. And in Deerfield there’s an added layer of decision making, in whether to remodel the middle-high school or to build new.
And on the Dane County Board, voters also appeared to seek consistency, with none of 10 incumbents losing their seats to challengers. District 37 incumbent Kate McGinnity was among those who will return.
There is some shakeup coming, however, with many Dane County Board incumbents not seeking new terms, and newcomers replacing them. The county board, too, has contentious issues ahead, including progress on a new jail and action on recommendations from a broadband taskforce.
In the coming term, local political discourse will be an extension of debates that fueled the April 5 elections. Major decisions loom and sides will be staked.
In the end we’re all one community. We look for coming decision making that weighs all sides, doesn't shy from hard debate, puts collective interests above individual ones and most importantly, maintains a civil and respectful discourse.