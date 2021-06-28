July 1 Community Briefs

Virtual caregiver book club
The Jefferson County Aging & Disability Resource Center is hosting a virtual book club with a focus on compassionate dementia caregiving. It will meet Mondays from 1-2 p.m. July 12-16 and center on the book “Creating Moments of Joy,” by Jolene Brackey. It will be jointly hosted by the La Crosse and Jefferson County ADRCs. To register call (608) 785-5700 or email kflock@lacrossecounty.org by July 6.
Memory screenings
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
If you need to get a baseline or determine if what you are experiencing is normal, stop by one of the sites below or contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com
- July 27 at the Watertown Senior Center. Call 920-675-4035 to register.
- August 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Public Library
- September 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
- October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library
- November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3pm at the Watertown Senior Center
- December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library
If you need an interpreter, please let the ADRC know upon registration. Needing a memory screen sooner or during a private time? Call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.