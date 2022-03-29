Cambridge, towns will consider station expansion on April 5 ballots

Voters in three communities will consider on April 5 whether to financially contribute to the expansion and modernization of a nearly 40-year-old Cambridge area fire and EMS station.
In order for the $6.3 million station project to proceed, voters in five area communities — the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills — must all pass referendums funding their portions of the cost. And in additional step in the towns, electors must subsequently grant approval at an annual meeting or a special meeting.
It’s the second consecutive April election that has seen fire and EMS station questions on Cambridge area ballots. All five communities had referendums on the ballot in April 2021, but not all of them passed then.
Voters in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills gave their okays in referendums last April, when the project was more expansive, at a cost of $6.5 million. Their 2021 results stand as long as the revised project cost stays below $6.5 million.
Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana, meanwhile, saw referendum questions fail in April 2021, when the $6.5 million project was proposed. Cambridge and the two towns are now trying one more to gain approval for their portions of a scaled back $6.3 million project.
Similar to last year, the project cost is proposed to ultimately be split five ways. Cambridge would now contribute about $1.57 million, Christiana about $1.2 million, Oakland about $3.1 million, Rockdale about $156,000 and the town of Lake Mills about $220,000.
Tax impactThe estimated annual tax impact to property owners, per $100,000 of assessed value for 20 years, would be $61 in Cambridge, $51 in Oakland, $66 in Rockdale and $6 in Lake Mills.
Because it receives substantial shared revenue payments from a power plant built in the township more than 20 years ago, the town of Christiana doesn’t levy a local tax, so it doesn’t have a per $100,000 impact. The town has the cash to pay its share of the station expansion, if it’s approved by voters in April, Town Chairman Mark Cook has said.
A handout from the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, that lists the annual taxpayer impact in Christiana as $61 per $100,000 of assessed value, is purely for comparison sake, Cook has said. Some local residents might find it useful to see that alongside the impact in the other municipalities, he has said.
RevisionsAt first glance, the revised $6.3 million proposal doesn’t seem much different from what was on the ballot last year. It’s just $200,000 less than $6.5 million proposed in 2021.
However, local officials have stressed that a new cost estimate given to the fire and EMS commission a few months after the three failed 2021 referendums was sharply higher due to rising construction costs. The same-sized building proposed in April 2021 at a cost of $6.5 million would now cost about $7.1 million, the commission was told.
A Building Review Committee that met all last summer and the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission have worked since last year’s referendums to trim about $800,000 out of the proposed project, through proposed square footage cuts.
Proposed trims have included eliminating one of seven proposed new truck bays and having four instead of eight new sleeping rooms. With other suggested trims, the commission shrunk the proposed square footage down to about 23,000 square feet, from 28,000 square feet that was proposed in 2021.
Included in the $6.3 million is the purchase of a now former Pizza Pit restaurant adjacent to the station on West Main Street, to expand onto that site. The town of Christiana bought the Pizza Pit property in 2019 for $280,000, and has an agreement with the other four municipalities who will pay the town back, once their referendums pass.
Cook has also stressed that the proposed $6.3 million is a spending cap and that the current building and site plans are only conceptual. Final design work would begin after the referendums are approved, and design work and the construction would be competitively bid out, Cook said. A Kaukauna firm, Keller, Inc., that did the conceptual design, would not be guaranteed a design-build contract, Cook has said.