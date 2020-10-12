Thurs., Oct. 15
Chicken corn dog, baked beans, baby carrots, peaches
Fri., Oct. 16
Swedish meatballs, max cheese sticks, baby carrots, steamed cauliflower, marinara, pears, rice krispie treats
Mon., Oct. 19
Cheeseburger slider, pizza quesadilla, glazed carrots, romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges
Tues., Oct. 20
BBQ rib patty sandwich, pizza quesadilla, green peas, baby carrots, pineapple
Wed., Oct. 21
Cheese and bean burrito, pizza quesadilla, refried beans, baby carrots, applesauce
Thurs., Oct. 22
Breaded chicken patty, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes
Fri., Oct. 23
Jumbo cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie
