New apartments a good step toward diversifying local housing options

This week’s groundbreaking for the new Autumn Wood Apartments on Deerfield’s south side was a good step toward addressing a longstanding dearth of new local rental housing.
It’s now up to area municipalities to ensure that trend continues.
There’s much more unmet need for senior, affordable and market-rate rental units in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas, and we look to local towns and villages to continue to welcome developers that can provide it.
The announcement earlier this year that Lakestone Properties, of McFarland, would build 55 market-rate apartments on Autumn Wood Parkway in Deerfield was followed by progress this fall on another long-envisioned rural subdivision in the town of Oakland.
The Oakland Hills neighborhood at U.S. Highway 18 and County Road A could, with a conditional use permit, have duplexes, fourplexes and single-family homes. The local owner of that site is working through county and town of Oakland processes to solidify a plan.
And last month in Cambridge, local cladding manufacturer and installer Amigo Construction announced that it was eyeing developing apartments or condos on the former, blighted Melster Candies Co. site near downtown.
Over the past couple of years, some local multi-family housing proposals have drawn detractors, including concerns raised by homeowners along Autumn Wood Parkway and concerns raised about other two projects that ultimately failed to materialize in Cambridge.
We hope that dissension eases going forward and that the focus becomes how our communities could benefit from increased housing variety.
The projects on Autumn Wood Parkway, on the Melster Candies site and in Oakland would join the existing Vineyards Apartments on Cambridge’s west side, and other existing older multi-family sites, in offering a housing alternative for those who can’t afford to buy a home or who are drawn to the convenience of renting.
That can span a wide range of ages and circumstances. As the Baby Boomer generation begins to turn 75 this year, for instance, and downsizes away from single-family homes, rental units need to be in place for them.
“An older, increasingly rural, population requires specialized medical and rehabilitation services, as well as innovative housing and public transportation options. An aging population clearly has the potential to shape rural America in new and important ways,” noted a 2019 report by the U.S. Census Bureau on rural residential trends.
Younger workers, both single and with families, also have a need to rent. And the local availability of rental housing for them, especially those of lower income, has long failed to keep pace.
A 2019 report by the Dane County Housing Initiative found that in the prior decade, the county’s population had risen faster than the construction of all types of new housing.
It particularly noted that as rents were skyrocketing in those years, a significant gap had emerged between the number of housing units earmarked for earners of less than 30 percent of the county’s median income, and the number of households who needed affordable rental housing. The county, according to the 2019 report, was then short nearly 11,000 units of affordable housing.
The report also noted that between 2010 and 2019, the number of Dane County residents whose rent consumed more than half of their income rose 27 percent.
That wasn’t new.
Such households “must stretch their household budget in multiple ways and have higher rates of eviction and/or leaving housing due to inability to cover rent,” noted a report on affordable housing in Dane County, from 2015.
Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem, with lower-wage workers losing jobs, federal stimulus checks no longer coming, a federal eviction moratorium having sunset and for many people who have been out of work for an extended period, unemployment insurance expiring.
There has been pandemic help. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed in March offered emergency rental assistance, emergency housing vouchers for the homeless and rural and Native American housing assistance, among other aid.
But it’s always better to plan rather than to react.
We have to wonder, had there been an adequate supply of rental housing before the pandemic hit, with people already moved in, whether more households would have had an easier time paying their rent in the pandemic without over-stretching their budgets and sinking into financial crisis.
And over the past decade, would more seniors have let go of houses that had grown too large for them, had there been an adequate supply of rental options that didn’t exceed the mortgage payment they were looking to finally step away from? Had they made the move to an apartment before the pandemic hit would they have better financially weathered this ongoing global crisis?
A 2019 report presented by the UW-Madison Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, noted that “state law requires municipalities to plan for adequate housing.”
“Without decent, affordable, safe and healthy homes, families and communities suffer,” the report said, noting that “workforce housing IS economic development because a home is where a job goes to sleep at night.”
That new rental housing is now being built in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas, with more proposed, is a good step.
It’s now up to our local town and village officials to keep bridging the divide between those who seek to rent locally, and the developers available to build the housing they need.