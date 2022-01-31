Assembly proposal that would change local land use rules is a bill to watch

Local towns and villages, particularly Cambridge, might want to pay attention to a bill introduced late last month in the Wisconsin Assembly. It proposes some significant changes to how municipalities interact with each other as they make land use decisions within and just beyond their borders.
Assembly Bill 894, introduced Jan. 21 and referred to the state Assembly’s Committee on Local Government, updates and adds to existing municipal land use law.
Specifically, the bill would:
• Prohibit a newly incorporated city or village, during its first five years of existence, from annexing additional land from the town it was previously a part of, except with express town board approval and community approval via a referendum;
• For the first time, allow cities and villages to annex town land across a county line without that town board’s approval, if the property owners being annexed give their OK.
• Update a state law that gives extraterritorial zoning authority to most cities three miles outside their borders, and 1.5 miles for villages and small cities. It would further extend that zoning authority -- that gives a municipality limited say on development just outside its borders -- to include land that is either entirely surrounding a city or village or entirely surrounded by it.
• Limit to 18 months, down from two years, the amount of time a city or village can have in place an interim zoning ordinance in an extraterritorial zoning area;
• Prohibit a municipality, in certain circumstances, from buying and then condemning blighted property outside its boundaries, with the intent of reselling or privately leasing it. When allowed, a city or village would have to give a written report in advance of the condemnation to the property owners and adjacent affected municipality.
Annexation wars between towns and the cities and villages that seek to surround and absorb them aren’t new in Dane County. They’ve been ongoing for decades. With growth not slowing down, they’ll likely continue.
What’s also likely to continue in coming decades is the Madison metropolitan area’s gradual march toward outlying eastern Dane County.
All of the proposed law changes have the potential to govern future land use decisions in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas, as suburban growth pressures increase.
But with our area straddling the Dane-Jefferson County line, the proposed allowance for easier annexations across county lines particularly stands out. This could open a door for both Cambridge and Deerfield to grow to the east, with politically charged approval no longer required by the affected town board, only from property owners.
It could allow Deerfield to more easily grow toward London, for instance.
It’s particularly intriguing for the village of Cambridge, which could soon see a massive growth-stopping solar farm to its west and juts just slightly into Jefferson County to its east. A law change that takes town board approval out of the equation in cross-county annexations could be key for Cambridge as it weighs its future growth paths.
For that alone, we’ll be watching this bill's progression with interest. Local municipalities should be, too.