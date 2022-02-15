Koshkonong Creek watershed impact must be a priority in Amazon project review

The proposed construction of a massive Amazon distribution center on the north side of the village of Cottage Grove makes it more critical than ever to adopt a regional management approach for the Koshkonong Creek watershed.
It’s been suggested in the past couple of years that a new watershed-wide storm-water management entity replace the outmoded approach of largely relying on century-old farm drainage infrastructure to control manmade flooding.
The 169-square-mile Koshkonong Creeek watershed stretches from Sun Prairie south to Lake Koshkonong at Busseyville. The health of the creek and surrounding watershed is critical to all of the communities it touches, from Sun Prairie at its headwaters down to Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Kroghville, Cambridge, Rockdale and Busseyville. It also flows through a variety of rural towns including Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove and Deerfield and stretches briefly into Jefferson County.
Setting up a new watershed-wide management entity would likely be beyond Dane County’s authority, requiring state legislative action. Such a move has been advocated by the Dane County Drainage Board. We have stood with the drainage board in calling for its creation, and see an increased urgency now.
We additionally stand with Sun Prairie Town Chairman Lyle Updike, who said at a virtual listening session last week that Amazon developers should pay an impact fee for the additional storm water and sediment expected to be sent into the creek.
And we stand with Updike in his demand last week that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Dane County, in reviewing storm water permits for the project, ensure that the developer fully complies with all applicable ordinances.
We are concerned not just about a reduction in the watershed’s natural ability to slow and filter water it passes through the Cottage Grove area at the proposed Amazon site, but also worry about the potential amount of wastewater coming out of a production facility that daily employs up to 1,500 workers.
The city of Sun Prairie already sends about 6 million gallons of water a day into Koshkonong Creek from storm water drains and from its recently expanded wastewater treatment center; construction of the Amazon facility would most certainly increase the flow downstream, below Cottage Grove, potentially greatly affecting the Deerfield and Cambridge areas.
There have been notable efforts on the city Sun Prairie’s part in the past couple of years to shoulder more responsibility for storm water management in the watershed, including its entering into an agreement with the Dane County Drainage Board to cover the cost of dredging a length of the creek and rehabbing stream banks to help improve water flow.
And the city has constructed a new storm water pond on its northwest side to contain water and to give phosphorus a chance to settle out.
But Amazon’s proposed new 650,000-square-foot facility is a new and bigger ballgame, demanding now a new and bigger call to action.
Though much of the creek between Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove has been straightened and ditched, there remains an opportunity there today for the surrounding wetland to slow storm water and to infiltrate pollutants. We’re concerned about losing more of that natural capacity, and leading to more issues downstream.
In recent years, Deerfield-area farmers and the Dane County Drainage Board have struggled to find solutions to flooding and sediment loading, as upstream development has intensified.
The suggested fixes have mostly been contained to reactivating century-old drainage districts, and via those assessing rural property owners to make fixes to their drainage tiles and ditches that are also often a century or more old.
We have shared in the concern that this forces too much of the cost of fixing watershed-wide storm water problems on farmers and other rural property owners, and have joined in calls for a solution in which everyone in the watershed more equitably contributes to that.
Meanwhile, the Cambridge area has seen significant flooding in recent years along Koshkonong Creek that runs through its downtown at West Side Park, with bank erosion, debris jams and other problems worsened between there and Rockdale by increasingly higher and faster-flowing water.
Traffic, noise and other issues may dominate the conversation in the Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie areas as the review process gets underway for Amazon’s proposed facility.
But the health of Koshkonong Creek and its watershed will be our primary focus here, farther downstream.
We hope the potential impact on our most significant local water resource will be a top priority in coming months as decisions regarding this project are made at the local, county and state level.