Deerfield nurses, doctors, pharmacist vaccinated

A nurse, a nursing home pharmacist and two doctors, all from the Deerfield area, who’ve got their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and will soon get a second, say they’re appreciative but will for now continue to work and live cautiously.
Amber Berge, of Deerfield, is a registered nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, caring for new mothers and babies. Her sister, Lindsey Walsh, of Deerfield, also works as a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
2020 was a stressful year, Berge said.
While she has felt mostly safe in her own unit at the hospital, “we are also expected to float to other units if there are no babies being born or we are overstaffed on any shift,” Berge said. That, she said, has been “nerve wracking.”
Particularly worrisome have been the lag in patient Covid-19 test results and special rules that allow new mothers to have visitors, unlike other units that have been locked down.
Berge said she’s been concerned not only about contracting Covid-19 herself, but also about passing it to her husband and children and to extended family who care for their kids while she’s working and in clinical rotations she needs to finish for a master’s degree in nursing.
It’s been “very scary wondering what I am potentially bringing home,” she said.
Berge said she was “extremely excited” at the news that healthcare workers would be first in line for shots.
“The general feeling of my co-workers was pride and relief… there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” Berge said.
She got her first vaccine dose on Dec. 7 and was scheduled for the second on Thursday, Jan. 7 at the hospital.
Although Berge said she will now feel “a little more at ease,” she doesn’t expect her work safety protocols to ease soon.
Wearing a mask in her job may be “here to stay,” and “maybe even a face shield depending on what area of the hospital a person works in,” Berge said.
Berge said she doesn’t have special plans once she gets her second vaccine dose this week. She said she is hopeful her family will soon get to take the Disney vacation they had to cancel in 2020.
Kristin Higgins, of Deerfield, is a pharmacist with AlixaRX. The job takes her into nursing homes throughout central and southern Wisconsin where she reviews medications, works with staff on how to administer drugs and generally ensures that they’re being given properly.
She said her greatest worry in 2020, despite being tested twice a week for Covid-19, was spreading the virus as she travelled to nursing homes across the state, where mitigation efforts included blocked-off wings, closed doors and designated entrances.
“I was worried about myself but more worried about those most vulnerable,” she said, characterizing the years as a “roller coaster” of shifting statewide rules and an inconsistent patchwork of county rules.
As 2020 progressed, she said communication with some nursing homes became challenging as their staff went out ill. And while she could do some things virtually, there were many tasks that demanded an on-site visit.
“After a while, you really needed to be there,” she said.
Higgins got her first vaccine dose on Dec. 30 at a pharmacy in the Milwaukee area and is scheduled to get her second on Jan. 27.
The first dose “gave me hope. I felt like a layer of fear went away,” Higgins said. “I was just so grateful for science.”
She said once the vaccine is working on a large scale, she would like to go to a concert. She admits that may have to wait awhile, until enough people are vaccinated to fill a concert venue.
“Right now, what I really want is for as many people as possible to get this (shot) so we can go back to normal,” she said.
Lynda and Steve Siewert, of Deerfield, are long-time family practice doctors with Wildwood Family Clinic that has offices in Madison and Cottage Grove.
After a difficult spring in which some clinic staff were furloughed, they said their use of telemedicine, and patient comfort with it, evolved as 2020 progressed. With patients who remain very anxious about meeting in-person, it’s become an important tool, they said.
Other people remain insistent about in-person visits, and so those are also still happening. Some elderly people, in particular, “just want to have someone physically check them out and communicate with them…and just care for them,” Lynda Siewert said.
The two continue to urge patients to not put off care out of fear that clinics and hospitals are unsafe.
The Siewerts got their first vaccine shots on Dec. 19 and are scheduled for their second on Jan. 9, both at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison where they do patient rounds.
“It will feel amazing to get our second shot,” Lynda Siewert said.
She called the 90-95 percent effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine “amazing.”
“I don’t think we could have dreamed, best-case scenario, that we would get this amount of effectiveness. That is why medical personnel are so excited and so grateful and so hopeful,” Siewert said.
They said interest among staff at their clinics is high for getting the shots. “I think all of the providers at our clinic say they are going to take it,” Lynda Siewert said.
The Siewerts agreed that they don’t expect much to change for now, in terms of clinic and hospital safety protocols nor in the steps they take to keep safe outside of work hours.
“I anticipate we will still be wearing masks for quite some time, and wearing face shields and PPE,” while at the clinic and hospital, Linda Siewert said.
The vaccine “is going to reduce the risk but is not going to eliminate it,” Steve Siewert said. “We will continue to wear masks out in the community. If vaccination rates are high I am very hopeful that mandatory masks will go away at some point. But we don’t know that timeline.”
They also noted it’s not yet clear how long immunity lasts with the two shots; better understanding of that will hopefully emerge soon.
Lynda Siewert called the start of the vaccine rollout “really the first spark of hope in fighting this pandemic…a huge step.”
The Siewerts do have a request: don’t call clinics asking when it will be your turn for a shot. “Honest to goodness, we don’t know,” Lynda Siewert said.
Vaccines for all “will happen…have patience,” Steve Siewert said.
