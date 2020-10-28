TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE

The Trailways Conference met Wednesday morning and made the following decisions:

Basketball/Baseball/Softball: Cutting the conference schedules to a single round-robin. First scheduled game will count as a conference contest. If cancelled, the second will count as a conference contest.

The conference wrestling tournament is NOT cancelled at this time, but if it happens it will need to be moved to fit the revised WIAA schedule. The Trailways will re-evaluate and if the WIAA allows more than dual meets later in the season, it will try to have the tournament.

Finally, there will be 8-to-9 schools playing volleyball in the alternate fall schedule (February-April). Those schools will play for a conference championship and have an all-conference team.

Load comments