hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Waterloo csteed csteed Author email Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A second-half surge by Waterloo drove the Pirates (6-6) past the Blue Jays (8-3) in a 55-42 victory during a Capitol-South Conference matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 11.Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter recorded 14 points and sophomore guard Saveea Freeland added 10 points. Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft hit three 3-pointers in the second half.Waterloo 55, Cambridge 42Waterloo 19 36 — 55Cambridge 22 20 — 42Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 5, 4-8, 14, Freeland 3, 3-5, 10, T. Stenklyft 3, 0-0, 9, B. Stenklyft 2, 2-3, 6, Roidt 1, 1-3, 3. Totals 14, 10-19, 42.Waterloo (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Huebner 5, 3-4, 16, Baumann 4, 2-5, 10, Jaehnke 1, 5-7, 7, Blundell 2, 2-6, 7, Aubrecht 3, 0-0, 6, Lauersdorf 2, 1-2, 6, Webster 1, 1-2, 3. Totals 18, 14-26, 55.Three pointers — Cambridge 4 (T. Stenklyft 3, Freeland), Waterloo 5 (Huebner 3, Blundell, Lauersdorf).Team fouls — Waterloo 18, Cambridge 22Fouled out — Cambridge (Holzhueter, B. Stenklyft). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you