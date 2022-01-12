 Skip to main content

hot
CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Waterloo

A second-half surge by Waterloo drove the Pirates (6-6) past the Blue Jays (8-3) in a 55-42 victory during a Capitol-South Conference matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter recorded 14 points and sophomore guard Saveea Freeland added 10 points. Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft hit three 3-pointers in the second half.

Waterloo 55, Cambridge 42

Waterloo 19 36 — 55

Cambridge 22 20 — 42

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 5, 4-8, 14, Freeland 3, 3-5, 10, T. Stenklyft 3, 0-0, 9, B. Stenklyft 2, 2-3, 6, Roidt 1, 1-3, 3. Totals 14, 10-19, 42.

Waterloo (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Huebner 5, 3-4, 16, Baumann 4, 2-5, 10, Jaehnke 1, 5-7, 7, Blundell 2, 2-6, 7, Aubrecht 3, 0-0, 6, Lauersdorf 2, 1-2, 6, Webster 1, 1-2, 3. Totals 18, 14-26, 55.

Three pointers — Cambridge 4 (T. Stenklyft 3, Freeland), Waterloo 5 (Huebner 3, Blundell, Lauersdorf).

Team fouls — Waterloo 18, Cambridge 22

Fouled out — Cambridge (Holzhueter, B. Stenklyft).

