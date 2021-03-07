You have permission to edit this article.
Area lake ice conditions becoming unsafe

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement personnel are alerting ice anglers and winter sports enthusiasts of deteriorating ice conditions on Dane County waterways. Recent warm temperatures, with predictions for temperatures near 60 degrees this week, are causing changes to the stability of the ice in some areas.

In a release, the sheriff's office said it understands the desire to be outside and participate in winter activities. However, "if you go out, please have appropriate flotation and safety equipment with you and tell a friend or family member of your planned location," the release said. "Above all, remember, the ice is never 100% safe."

