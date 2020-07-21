Cambridge school administrators are hoping to bring students back to school in-person this fall, but say other possibilites remain on the table.
More than 50 parents, community members and teachers attended, either by video conference or in-person, the July 20 Cambridge School Board meeting for a discussion about fall.
The school board used a hybrid format for the meeting, allowing both online attendees and face-to-face visitors at the CHS library to participate.
The school board has been considering whether to return to in-person instruction five days a week, offer a blended model of both in-person and virtual instruction, or teach students entirely virtually this fall.
While the district’s first choice is to bring students back to school five days a week, Superintendent Bernie Nikolay announced Monday that all three of its school buildings will offer virtual instruction, as well, for families and students that may not be comfortable returning in-person.
Nikolay added that administrators are continuing to plan for all three options, in case school buildings are closed by local health departments at any point in the year due to COVID-19.
The school board has scheduled an upcoming listening session for the community to share their views about fall instruction. It will be Thursday July 30 at 6 p.m. at CHS, 403 Blue Jay Way.
If the school board waits until July 30 to hold a listening session, board member Mike Huffman asked when it would make a decision about what fall will look like.
Nikolay said the board could either vote on a plan on July 30, or schedule a special board meeting in early August to make a decision.
“The board has some huge decisions to make,” Nikolay said. “Not everyone is going to be happy, but (the board) will make the very best decision for our community based on health and safety of our students.”
Nikolay shared a presentation at the July 20 meeting that laid out the many protective measures Cambridge schools are considering for reopening, and said some questions still need to be answered.
“At some point we’re going to come back in-person,” Nikolay said. “What will it look like for students and staff in-person when we return?”
One decision has already been made: if students return to school buildings, Nikolay said masks “will be part of our plan.”
The district expects to require masks, social distancing and personal protective equipment like plexi-glass dividers between work spaces, Nikolay said. The district would also limit visitors to schools, including parents, and limit pick-up and drop-off to outside.
Nikolay said the district will be setting aside rooms in each of the building for students and staff if they experience COVID-19 symptoms, to be used instead of nurses’ offices or main offices.
All three schools would explore changing their lunch times as well, opening gymnasiums for eating space, distancing kids, using disposable trays and utensils and splitting lunch times at the high school.
All three principals are looking at their building schedules, and ways to limit student movement throughout the buildings and keep students in smaller groups, Nikolay said.
Huffman added that the school board’s finance committee is exploring ways of filtering the air circulating in the buildings differently, to allow more fresh air and less recycled air.
A non-traditional schedule that blends in-person and virtual class is still on the table, Nikolay said.
The three models school board members prefer right now, board member Julie West said, are a “4K for all” model which would split students into morning and afternoon cohorts. There could also be alternating A and B groups, with students attending in-person on different days of the week. And one model would keep middle and high school students learning virtually while bringing elementary school students back in-person.
Nikolay said district staff are still working on how to adjust attendance policies for students and staff in the case of illness and how teachers will divide up remote learning and in-person learning.
Nikolay said at a July 16 curriculum committee meeting it’s likely there will be teachers who would volunteer to teach only virtually.
The district is also working on what happens if there’s a positive COVID-19 case in one of the schools. Nikolay’s called that a “likely event.” He said that he received guidance from Public Health Madison & Dane County that in the event of a positive COVID-19 test in a classroom, the class, but not the whole school, would need to quarantine.
“The dominos will drop quickly if we have positive cases, and that’s the real fear of going back to school normally,” Nikolay said July 16. “It’ll all be a house of cards and can fall apart very quickly.”
Administrators are also working on ways to help students cope with the tumult caused by the coronavirus.
“We fully realize that this has been a traumatic experience,” CES principal Chris Holt said. “We are going to go through every effort that we can to welcome our kids back.”
While administrators are planning for all three options, Nikolay said Cambridge needs to be “ready to go virtual at any time.”
“We don’t know where we’re headed, and we have to be nimble,” Huffman agreed.
Community response
Nikolay said the district has surveyed families twice this summer and could survey them again.
One survey went out in early June, and another went out last week. Nikolay shared the results of the most recent survey Monday night.
In June, Nikolay said about 95 percent of parents surveyed said they’d prefer in-person instruction this fall.
Based on the more recent survey, “that 95 percent is about 40 percent now,” Nikolay said.
Of the 429 parents who responded to the July survey, 40 percent said the district should use a five-day in-person model, Nikolay said. Another 28 percent favored a hybrid model and 25 percent thought the district should continue virtual learning.
Of 71 staff members who responded to the July survey, Nikolay said 69 percent preferred a four or five day in-person model, 13 percent wanted a hybrid model and 8 percent preferred a virtual model.
Nikolay said at the beginning of the summer, families seemed to feel strongly about going back in-person. While many still do, Nikolay said he believes attitudes might continue to shift over the summer.
“I think those numbers are still subject to change as we go through the next month,” Nikolay said.
Nearly a dozen parents spoke up during the meeting to share their feelings about fall. The majority were advocating for returning to school in-person.
There were also dozens of questions asked in the chat function of the video conference, about recess/gym procedures, how teacher responsibilities would be divided and the timeline of decisions being made.
“We might not have all the answers to your questions, but we do want to hear your questions,” Board president Tracy Smithback-Travis said. “We do appreciate the input.”
Several attendees raised the issue of parents working full-time with students being expected to learn from home. Others expressed concern over their student’s success with virtual learning.
“This entire situation from the very beginning has put a tremendous amount of stress on our family,” an elementary school parent said. “Online virtual learning is not normal and it’s not good for these kids.”
Another parent advocated for the ability to study virtually.
“I feel that having a virtual option is very important because there are families like mine that can do it. It’s the safest choice. I’m not sure how I feel about sending my kids to school at this point,” that parent said.
Some audience members said they haven’t felt included in the decision-making process.
“Parents need to make many decisions for their families,” an elementary school parent said. “Somehow I feel like our voices have hardly been part of this.”
“What’s the harm in letting the families make the decision? Why is it not that simple?” another parent asked.
Nikolay responded that the district would be “remiss” if it didn’t plan for multiple possible scenarios.
“There isn’t a district that has announced a plan that doesn’t have a big asterisk by it,” Nikolay said. “We have to do our due diligence.”
Returning to school in-person “is what we all want to get to,” Huffman said. “How do we get to the most in-person learning possible, and make it successful, and not make it a scenario that sets us up for failure?”
