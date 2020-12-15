Thursday, Dec. 17
Hamburger, cheese pizza slice, carrots, hash brown patty, apple slices
Friday, Dec. 18
Fish patty, cheese pizza slice, steamed cauliflower, carrots, strawberry applesauce cup, rice krispie treat, cookie
Monday, Dec. 21
MAX pepperoni pizza, three cheese calzone, carrots, corn, baked apples
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Mandarin orange chicken, three cheese calzone, green peas, carrots, mandarin oranges, brown rice, cookie
Dec. 23-Jan. 1
NO SCHOOL
