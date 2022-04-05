hot Cottage Grove Youth Service Day set at McCarthy Park Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Friends of McCarthy Youth and Conservation Park will hold it annual Youth Service Day on Saturday April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the park, 4841 County Highway TT, Cottage Grove.Youth Service Day is a National Volunteer Day when students, service groups and families work to make a difference in their communities.Youths, student groups, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H groups and community center groups are encouraged to join the effort.Lunch will be provided. This event is supported by East Madison Kiwanis and Beans & Cream.For more information or to register contact luwood@charter.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Deerfield school board candidates weigh in on issues from COVID to building upgrades Therapy dog brings comfort at Deerfield schools Cambridge School Board candidates assess pandemic response, look forward Cambridge Elementary School playgrounds to get an update Contested village board, school board, county board races on the April 5 ballot Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!