The Friends of McCarthy Youth and Conservation Park will hold it annual Youth Service Day on Saturday April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the park, 4841 County Highway TT, Cottage Grove.

Youth Service Day is a National Volunteer Day when students, service groups and families work to make a difference in their communities.

Youths, student groups, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H groups and community center groups are encouraged to join the effort.

Lunch will be provided. This event is supported by East Madison Kiwanis and Beans & Cream.

For more information or to register contact luwood@charter.net.

