Deerfield softball drops games against Turner and Columbus

Allowing seven runs in the first three innings gave the Deerfield softball team a 12-4 loss against Turner on Friday, April 15.
Trailing 3-0 after the first inning, the Demons tied up the game with three runs in the second. Junior outfielder Chloe Reichert drove in senior pitcher Morgan Mack on a single, freshman infielder Saige LaChance drove in junior infielder Karlee Berge on a sacrifice and freshman infielder Rylee Bettehauser singled in Reichert.
However, Turner (3-1) re-took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second, a run in the third and blew the game open with five runs in the sixth inning. Freshman infielder Cora Nelson hit a solo home run in the seventh as Deerfield fell 12-4.
Turner 12, Deerfield 4
Deerfield 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 — 4 10 4
Turner 3 3 1 0 0 5 X — 12 13 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — T: Rose (W; 7-10-4-4-4-0); D: Mack (L; 4-9-7-4-2-2), Berge (1-4-5-2-0-2), Moore (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — T: Pingel 3x3 (2B), Jordan 2x4 (2B); D: Berge 2x4, Nelson HR.
Columbus 5, Deerfield 4
An RBI single by Jaidyn Sullivan of Columbus in the eighth inning handed the Demons their first loss of the season with a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday, April 14.
Junior outfielder Grace Brattlie scored on a passed ball in the first and scored on an error in the second, putting Deerfield up 2-0. Columbus (3-1) scored a run in the third and the fifth inning as the game would go into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth inning, freshman infielder Cora Nelson hit an inside-the-park home run which also scored freshman Rylee Betthauser, putting the Demons up 4-2 in extra innings.
In the bottom of the frame, Columbus cut the lead to 4-3 on an RBI groundout. With two outs, Columbus tied the game on a single and Sullivan hit the game-winning single.