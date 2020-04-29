Both the Cambridge and Deerfield libraries are now offering curbside pick-up of materials as part of the state’s expanded Safer-at-Home order.
When Gov. Tony Evers extended the Safer-At-Home order on April 16, libraries could begin offering no-contact and curbside materials pick-up.
The Cambridge Community Library began offering drive-through pick-up on April 24, and the Deerfield Public Library started curbside service on April 27.
“We’re just happy to be here and providing services again,” Deerfield Public Library’s director Leah Fritsche said. “We are very excited to be able to offer something.”
“I know that my patrons are really appreciating it,” said Joan Behm, the director of the Cambridge Community Library.
Fritsche says having the libraries open is a great opportunity for families sheltering in place to get new reading materials and entertainment, “especially with school not in session and for people with smaller children.”
She added that if people aren’t working right now, buying new books or movies might not be an option.
Local residents can now pick up “some new reading material, something to keep their minds busy,” Fritsche said.
Both libraries will be staffed during limited hours, to allow staff to pull orders for patrons.
The Cambridge Community Library is offering pick-up at the buildings’ drive-through window from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those hours will be staffed entirely by Behm.
Behm said the drive-through window makes this process easier than leaving materials outside and allows patrons to stay six feet apart.
“We are lucky because we have our drive-through window,” Behm said.
The Deerfield Public Library will offer no-contact pick-up on Mondays from 12-6:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Items will be bagged in plastic and placed outside the library for customers to take. Deerfield will have just one staff member inside the building each day.
The libraries both belong to the South-Central Library System, which means patrons of both can use the LinkCat catalog system to place holds.
Patrons can also call the Cambridge library at (608) 423-3900, or email Behm at dir@cambridgelib.org to request materials.
In Deerfield, patrons should call the library at (608) 764-8102 to schedule a pick-up time with library staff, to avoid people picking up resources at the same time, Fritsche said. Library users are asked to call to set an appointment time even if they request items online, Fritsche added.
For now, patrons can only check out and request books that are already in the Cambridge and Deerfield libraries, Fritsche and Behm said. The delivery service that transports books from one library to another is not running, so people are limited to what is currently in-stock.
Both Behm and Fritsche say they are happy to offer recommendations or pick books for customers.
Fritsche said pretty much all libraries in Dane County are doing some sort of curbside pick-up. The Deerfield Public Library began offering no-contact pick-up right before the libraries closed in early March.
Patrons can return items as usual to the library book drop drawers at both libraries. Both Behm and Fritsche say they are required to quarantine returned items for 72 hours before putting them back into circulation.
“It’s a good thing as long as people understand that it’s going to be a slow process,” Behm said.
For more information, visit cambridgelib.org or deerfieldpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.