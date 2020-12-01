The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently posted a narrated presentation and materials online for an upcoming resurfacing project along Wisconsin Highway 73 in Deerfield.
Information on this project can be found at www.wisconsindot.gov. Simply search “WIS 73 Shaul Lane” and select the link of “WIS 73 (Shaul Lane to North Street).” The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to view the presentation, exhibits, and provide input. Comments will be received through Dec. 18, 2020.
The project, scheduled for construction in 2023, will resurface Highway73 from Shaul Lane, north of U.S. Highway 12-18, to North Street in Deerfield. Work will also involve improving approximately 1,500 feet of distressed pavement and upgrading the curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The pavement marking will also be replaced.
For more information contact Amy Coughlin at (608) 245-5358 or amy.coughlin@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Amy Coughlin, WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.
