The best way to help children cope with the Covid-19 pandemic is to model coping skills as adults.
That was the message that motivational speaker Mike McGowan recently shared with Cambridge parents and teachers.
McGowan spoke with a handful of educators and local parents about dealing with stress, supporting students’ social and emotional wellness and adapting to change.
The conversation, held by video conference, was part of the Cambridge School District’s speaker series, where administrators bring in educators to talk with parents and community members. Recent speaker series topics have included child mental health, vaping and mentorship.
McGowan is a counselor, consultant and motivational speaker with ties to the Cambridge area. He has experience working with students and educators, as well as the National Football League, Major League Baseball and large businesses.
McGowan led professional development work with Cambridge teachers at the start of the 2020-21 school year, and in recent years has helped train Cambridge Elementary School peer mediators.
McGowan’s recent talk focused on dealing with stress during the coronavirus pandemic, and helping children get what they need.
Stress from the pandemic, McGowan said, comes from its unpredictability or “waiting for the other shoe to drop.”
“We are really good at change, but what we’re not so good (at) is unexpected change,” McGowan said.
McGowan said children learn how to handle stress and anxiety by watching the adults in their life.
“As adults, many of us are struggling with this,” McGowan said. “When you’re eleven, we’re your role models for coping with this kind of change. (Children) take their cues from adults.”
McGowan encouraged parents, guardians and school staff not to hide their emotions from the children in their lives, instead to talk openly about how they feel and model how to deal with adversity.
Children who learn to recognize and regulate their emotions will be more resilient when it comes to stress and change, he said.
McGowan also said that during virtual learning, asking for help might be more challenging for students than ever before. He said parents can model asking for help and coping with adversity as well.
“You’re modeling for them how to reach out,” McGowan said. “When my car breaks down, I make an appointment...When I broke my collarbone, I (went) to the doctor. When my mental health is being affected, I call somebody.”
“We’re going through this collectively,” McGowan continued. “Thousands of people are supporting one another.”
Maybe soon, we can give each other “real high fives, instead of just virtual ones,” he added.
