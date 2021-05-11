MARSHALL — Cambridge’s boys track and field team placed fourth at the Dana Waddell Invitational with 78 points on Friday.
Junior Peter Schmude led the Blue Jays with a victory in the high jump at 6 feet and a third place finish in the long jump (18-3).
Senior Liam Brown won the 800 meter run in 2 minutes, 7.73 seconds.
Senior Jonathan Jones finished second in the pole vault (10-6). Senior Ryan Lund placed second in the shot put (45-1 1/2). Senior Spencer Davis took third in the discus (119-2).
Deerfield’s boys tied for fifth place with 62 points.
Junior Dayton Lasack won the 300 hurdles in 42.52 and placed second in the 110 hurdles in 17.16. Senior Ray Bach won the pole vault (12-0).
The 3,200 relay team of Kalob Kimmel, Martin Kimmel, Cody Curtis and James Connely took third in 9:33.80. Senior Reily Bonjour took third in the high jump (5-6).
Deerfield’s girls finished sixth with 47 points. Sophomore Steffi Siewert won the 100 meter dash in 13.30.
Sophomore Evie Mickelson took second in the shot put (29-11) and the discus (89-08).
Cambridge’s girls finished seventh with 35.5 points.
Freshman Mara Brown placed second in the 800 meter run in 2:40.03. Sophomore Jillian Thompson was third in the triple jump (28-1).
Team scores — boys: Luther Prep 168, Lakeside Lutheran 143.5, Lake Mills 107, Cambridge 78, Deerfield 62, Marshall 62, Columbus 61.5
Team scores — girls: Lake Mills 145, Lakeside Lutheran 127.5, Columbus 126.5, Luther Prep 111, Marshall 57.5, Deerfield 47, Cambridge 35.5
