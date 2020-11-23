The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent office will be closed for upcoming holidays.

The office, located at 320 N. Main St. in Lake Mills, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving Day, Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Editors won’t be available to answer calls or messages on days the office is closed.

The news office will be staffed on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 27, as well as Thursday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 31. While the news office remains closed to the public, newspaper staff will be working in the office on these days and will be available to receive calls or drop-ins.

For more information, contact managing editor Karyn Saemann at ksaemann@hngnews.com.

