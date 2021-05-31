Cambridge museum will open soon for the season

The Cambridge Historic School Museum will open for the summer in early June, with an exhibit on Lake Ripley.
The museum will open for the season on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 213 South Street.
This year’s main installation will focus on the history of the Lake Ripley area, the development of resorts and summer homes in the area, and some of the historic figures in Cambridge that changed the appearance of that region.
The exhibit was researched by Margaret “Peg” Sullivan, the museum board’s vice president.
“When people from out of town come to visit...either in their childhood or at some point, they stayed out at Lake Ripley,” Sullivan said. “We figured Lake Ripley would be a really popular topic.”
Sullivan said that the first summer home in Cambridge, known as Ingleside, was established in 1881 by Byron Cowles and Lucy Gillmore Cowles. This home paved the way for the concept of summer homes locally.
“Before people in the Midwest thought about having a summer home...farms abutted up against the lake,” Sullivan said.
Cambridge-area resident Orlando Perry can also be credited with developing the lake area for private homes, Sullivan said after Perry purchased significant farm land acreage around the lake, plotted roads and developed the area for the purchase of private homes.
And around the 1890s, Cambridge resident Sarah Vaughn opened the first resort on Lake Ripley called Ceder Lodge.
Sullivan called Vaughn “a very very impressive woman.” She went on to open a second resort, and run a hotel on Main Street throughout her career. Sullivan profiles Vaughn and Cowles in the exhibit.
The resorts that occupied Lake Ripley, which hit its stride in the early 1900s, were often run by women. Sullivan said that these women were exceptional business people, and excelled at the industry.
“I feel it’s my obligation to write about interesting women,” Sullivan said.
The “resort area was always recognized as having beautiful gardens,” Sullivan said. That’s because one Cambridge local, Leander Lillisand, designed and maintained dozens of gardens in the Lake Ripley area, and around the village.
Sullivan said that Cambridge had a popular garden club, led by Lillisand, and became a destination for its landscaping.
The exhibit also shares the history of local Native American effegy mounds, and the movement of different native tribes through the area.
“Because of the wild rice over on (Lake) Koshkonong, this was a thoroughfare,” Sullivan said.
Last year’s main exhibit honored the 100th anniversary of the 19th Ammendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. The exhibit detailed the women’s suffrage movement, and shared the experiences of Cambridge-area women in the fight to vote. Museum-goers can still see this exhibit, Sullivan said. It will remain open another year, and has been moved to another room.
The museum will be open every Saturday this summer, Sullivan said, and private tours are available by appointment. It is scaling back its hours again this year due to COVID-19.
Visitors and museum staff will be required to wear masks, Sullivan said, and to social distance. Sullivan added that social distancing hasn’t previously been a problem because of the building’s size.
More information: (608) 423-2630