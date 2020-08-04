Mid-morning on a clear July day, Dwight Osmon and Craig Kempel are motoring in Kempel’s boat toward Lake Ripley’s deepest water.
It’s one of many times this summer they’ve taken the boat out to study this spot, dubbed the “deep hole.”
Once there, two anchors keeping them from drifting as the surface ripples in a slight breeze, they spend nearly an hour using a variety of scientific tools — tubes, discs, thermometers and vials — to measure the day’s lake conditions.
A field technician, Osmon is one of two part-time staff scientists working this summer for the Lake Ripley Management District. Among other tasks, he’s collecting data on the 400-acre lake’s water quality, fishery resources, plants, users, shorelands and shallows.
He’s also collecting data in the Lake District Preserve, 207 acres flanking County Highway A, that the lake district bought to gain access to the inlet stream that feeds the lake.
The information Osmon and lake researcher Lianna Spencer are amassing will feed, perhaps most importantly, into an update of the lake district’s management plan that is underway and expected to be completed in 2021.
Osmon’s full-time job is teaching middle school science in Waukesha. Before that he worked as a water resource planning consultant for an engineering firm. Spencer previously worked for a plant management consulting firm in DePere, Wisconsin, that was hired by private lake associations and lakefront landowners to monitor and manage invasive species. She is also a former intern for the Lake Ripley Management District and recently finished graduate school.
Osmon said he has been “looking for a seasonal position like this for quite some time. I was lucky enough to meet some people from the district when I was here on vacation, and we started talking and it turned into me applying for a job.”
Spencer said a water-related job has been her goal since childhood.
“I fell in love with the ocean at a very young age and once I realized all water leads to the oceans, I knew I had to work with water in some capacity,” she said.
The two have been on the lake district’s staff since March, working with Beth Gehred, its full-time lake manager, and the lake district board. They’re being paid through the combination of $6,500 from the lake district’s budget and a $7,200 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources lake planning grant. Both will likely work through the fall.
It’s the first year that the lake district has hired in-house professional seasonal staff, after decades of relying on interns, volunteers and occasional paid consultants, and tapping DNR and Dane County experts and resources.
“Having such expertise in-house spared us from having to hire private consultants for some of our specialized data collection… in preparation for the management plan update,” Gehred said. “In-house talent also means more consistency in data collection, and more minds collecting information to create a fuller picture of the forces shaping the lake.”
“We are just getting a lot more done with more hands on deck,” Gehred continued. “Their coordinated and consistent efforts are also helping us tackle some backlogged projects like monitoring past cost-share shoreline protection projects, and updating our inlet and lake data, plants and fishery tables so we can better spot trends for charting strategies to carry us into the next decade.”
One of the summer staff’s responsiblities is working with volunteers like Kempel. He’s a long-time lakefront property owner and a current member of the lake district’s board of directors.
Since 2014, Kempel has also been a volunteer lake monitor, trained to collect basic data on the lake’s condition that is used by the lake district and is entered into databases maintained by agencies like the DNR and the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department.
A retired mechanical engineer, Kempel says he began volunteer monitoring for the lake district after his predecessor, a neighbor, moved away.
“I raised my hand and said ‘yeah, I can do that,’” Kempel recalls. He had no water science background but said his duties are routine enough – taking a series of basic measurements — that that’s not a requirement.
“He’s the scientist,” he said, gesturing toward Osmon who lob back, characterizing his role as “an extra set of hands bringing (Kempel) equipment and supporting him in what he’s doing today.”
There’s a lot that keeps Spencer and Osmon busy. Spencer said her typical week “varies quite a bit.”
“New projects pop up all the time because the lake is ever-changing, and every day someone new wants to learn more about it,” she said.
Discoveries
Along the way there have been some fun discoveries.
Since being hired, Spencer said she and Osmon have found two new plant species that had never before been recorded on Lake Ripley.
“That was super exciting,” she said. “They are currently being pressed and will be sent to the Wisconsin State Herbarium for validation once they are dry.”
They also came across a least darter, a small non-game fish not seen in sampling in the lake since the 1970s.
“That was a great discovery, since it meant that our lake’s condition had to be improving, since this fish is a sensitive species,” Spencer said. “Whether it’s more rain gardens around the lake or less phosphorus being used, something is working on the lake.”
Osmon said before the lake district launches potentially expensive projects, including publishing the lake management plan update, it needs reliable data.
“The more information we have, the better choices we can make,” Osmon said. “That is the primary driver for the (lake district) board and for the people that work for the lake district, and the community, to collect all this information.”
He said he has generally found the lake district board to be “very proactive, as opposed to reactive,” and lake district property owners to be supportive of those efforts, and supportive of the annual lake district tax.
“It’s a compliment to the people who live here that they are committed to spending money to keep the lake healthy,” he said. “They are willing to pay for that information, so that when they need to make a decision about doing something,” the data is there, he said.
Gehred said the data being collected this summer will be publicly posted, as final reports, on the management district’s website, lakeripley.org.
Osmon and Spencer’s responsibilities this summer also include attending monthly lake management district meetings at the Oakland Town Hall, to report on their work, and educating area residents and lake users about the health of the lake and preserve.
The lake district was established in 1990 and has taxing authority over an area bordered by County Road A, U.S. Hwy. 12, U.S. Hwy. 18 and Simonson Street in the village of Cambridge, that includes about 1,400 parcels of property. Its boundaries align with the sanitary sewer district was set up when sewer service was extended around the lake in 1984. Its board has the statutory authority to levy up to $250 a year on a $100,000 home but the annual bill has never exceeded $50 on a $100,000 home.
Algae
Out on the lake with Kempel, Osmon spent some time recording numbers that Kempel called out as he measured things like water clarity, dissolved oxygen, water temperature, and phosphorus and chlorophyll levels. Those last two, they said, contribute to algae growth.
“The algae has really changed since the last time we were out,” Osmon observed.
Early in the season, the lake water level was “really low,” and the water was very clear, he said, allowing in enough sunlight to cause algae growth on the lake bottom. Since then, they’ve seen more floating algae on the lake surface, Osmon said, which he said is “pretty normal for this time of year.”
So far this year, the water clarity in the lake “has been really good,” clouding up only recently after heavy rains, Osmon continued.
“In one month, the clarity went down ten feet; you can see ten feet less into it than you could before,” Osmon said. “We know that because we measure it. If we weren’t measuring it people might say ‘oh, the lake is fine, you don’t need to worry about it.’”
Keeping track of changes in the lake’s oxygen level at various depths is important for the health of sport fish, they also said.
Weeds
Then, there’s the weeds.
Kempel said the lake district strives to attain a balance between removing invasive plants and selectively harvesting native plants, so that boaters can navigate easily but weed beds that are good for fish are maintained.
Kempel said the data shows that “ninety percent of the weeds on the lake are good.”
“We don’t have a major problem with exotic plants on the lake,” Osmon agreed. “They’re present, and we have found them,” but the plants many lake users label as nuisances are native, he said.
Spencer said everything they’re monitoring for this summer ultimately intertwines.
“Everything is connected and can potentially have long-lasting effects on the health of the lake,” Spencer said, agreeing that “we need to know what the lake’s current status is before executing big projects.”
Spencer said she’s learned a lot working with Gehred, calling her “a real go-getter,” who ensures that “things are getting checked off the to-do list.”
“Managing a lake and a preserve isn’t an easy thing to do, and everyone has different ideas of what that process should look like,” Spencer said.
Spencer said she sees the Lake Ripley Management District as “on the right track,” and making “good choices when it comes to preserving and enhancing the health of our beautiful lake and preserve.”
Real-life lessons
Osmon, who calls lakes “really interesting, especially deep ones like Lake Ripley,” says he plans to incorporate some of his experience this summer, and the data he’s collecting, into his middle school science class.
It’s a real-life lesson that he hopes will engage kids.
“We can talk about what was happening in this month when it was really rainy, and what was happening when it was really dry,” he said, adding as he continued to work at the “deep hole” with Kempel, “that hopefully that will show up in the data we collect today.”
