The Cambridge Village Board has put off a decision on how to move forward with costly upgrades to a village well, potentially involving two different engineering firms.
The board talked at length on Nov. 24 about whether to split the work between two engineering firms, Town & Country Engineering and MSA Professional Services, or to simply have one of them do it.
In the end, the board sent the matter back to its Water & Sewer Committee for more discussion in December. It would likely come back to the Village Board early in 2021.
Village officials said difficult choices before them involve deciding whether to use preliminary plans drafted more than a decade ago by Town & Country Engineering, alternatively hiring MSA Professional Services to start the process from scratch, or having Town & County continue to do the engineering and then having MSA take over for the actual construction.
The village hired Town & Country in 2009 to prepare plans to rehab its Well #3. The village later decided to not move ahead with the work. Now, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has said it must do it and be finished by 2023, at an estimated total cost with construction of about $2.8 million.
Some Village Board members said on Nov. 24 that whatever route is ultimately taken, they don’t want to end up paying for duplicate work.
“I just don’t want to pay twice for the same services,” Village Board member Kathy Cunningham said.
If MSA takes over the entire project, it would also delay completion of the work for a year or more, MSA representative Joe DeYoung told the Village Board.
“Town & Country is the only option if you have to have it done in 2021,” DeYoung said. “With us you will lose a year.”
But starting from scratch with MSA would involve additional cost.
The Village Board also talked at length about whether the planned pumping capacity of the upgraded well, laid out in Town & Country’s 2009 plans, is adequate for the community’s future growth needs.
