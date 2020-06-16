Teachers and students have barely wrapped up the distanced 2019-20 school year, but intense discussion is already underway about how to bring them back.
In fact, that conversation began not long after schools closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This spring, Cambridge and Deerfield schools decided to make summer school virtual. Those classes will happen in July.
Now, talk has turned to bringing back athletics, including possibly some delayed spring season competition in July and the start of fall sports practices. And talk has turned to what fall classes might look like.
With key guidance coming down from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction next week, as well as ongoing direction from county public health departments and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, and many coming decisions to be made by local school boards, the conversation is exhaustingly complex.
There is a lot already happening behind the scenes. That will only intensify as the 2020-21 school year approaches.
Families, of course, will be part of the conversation, as they relay to school districts their comfort levels in allowing their children to do things like return to school buildings and participate in traveling athletics. Families are also being prepared for potential virtual instruction in the fall.
We have been awed in recent months at the effort expended by local teachers, administrators and school board members to help students finish out a year marred by shutdown.
We expect we’ll be further awed in coming weeks and months by more backflips as teachers, state and local officials and administrators together find a way to bring kids back, or make needed hard decisions to keep schools all-virtual... or someting in-between.
There are, additionally, decisions to be made that affect not just K-12 schools, but also colleges and universities, where so many of our local young people are enrolled.
We hope in the end, in addition to academics, that some semblance of sports and extracurricular activities will come back at both the K-12 and college levels. Such activities make school fun and make memories for kids, giving them more than math competency to strive for.
If we’ve learned anything this pandemic spring, it’s that most anything is doable if enough people commit to a collective effort, from turning on a dime to virtually educate millions of kids to making voices finally heard on racial justice.
Not everyone is going to be like-minded as schools work toward reopening; diplomacy will be required. It will be an arduous, possibly contentious ummer.
But in the end, whatever course the discussion takes this summer, if the focus remains squarely on students’ learning, health and happiness, we expect that come September we’ll be able to collectively say ‘we got this.’
