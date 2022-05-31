Cambridge softball has season end on a walk-off homer against Poynette in sectional semi-final

The Cambridge Blue Jays softball team saw its season come to a close on a walk-off homer in extra innings in a 1-0 loss to Poynette on Tuesday, May 31 in the Division 3 sectional semi-final.
In the bottom of the second inning, senior pitcher Emma Nottestad kept Poynette off the board after the Pumas (18-5) put a runner on a second base with two outs. Nottestad forced a pop-out, which was caught by sophomore Saveea Freeland to end the threat.
Nottestad got help from her defense in the third inning when a Poynette runner reached second with one out. After a popout, Nottestad gave up a single, but freshman Megan Bernhardt threw out the runner attempting to score, keeping the game scoreless.
With the Cambridge offense struggling to score runs, Nottestad got out of another runner-on-second jam with a pop-out to escape out of the inning.
The best chance for a scoring opportunity came in the sixth inning for the Blue Jays.
Bernhardt led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After a pop-out and an intentional walk, senior Kate Downing hit a single to center field, but Bernhardt was called out attempting to score, keeping both teams gridlocked at 0-0.
After the game went into extra innings, sophomore Julia Schneider led off the eighth inning with a double. Schneider would be stranded at second after a pop-out, a strikeout and a groundout got the Pumas out of the inning.
Nottestad pitched a clean eighth inning bringing the Blue Jays up to bat in the ninth. Downing hit a one-out single, but remained at first after a groundout and a strikeout.
Leading off the bottom of the ninth, Holly Lowenberg of Poynette hit a 3-2 pitch over the fence for a solo home run, giving Poynette the 1-0 victory.
Nottestad pitched a complete game, recording two strikeouts with six hits allowed.
Cambridge ends its season with a record of 13-7. The seniors who graduate from the roster are Kate Downing, Taylor Stenklyft, Audrianne Kieler and Emma Nottestad.