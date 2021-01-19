After starting the season with three-straight losses the Deerfield boys basketball team earned not one, but two Trailways South Conference victories.
The Demons (2-3 overall, 2-0 TSC) defeated Johnson Creek 64-34 on Jan. 14, and on Monday took down defending Trailways South champion Palmyra-Eagle 68-57 on the Panthers’ home court.
It was the first meeting between the two TSC rivals since P-E eliminated from the 2020 WIAA Division 4 tournament, a 57-40 win in the regional championship on Duane Wilde Court.
Cal Fisher led all scorers with a game-high 23 points. The sophomore guard hit eight shots from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Junior Dayton Lasack added13 points and freshman Martin Kimmel scored 10. Tommy Lees and Clayton Mathwig chipped in eight apiece for the Demons.
Casey Webber paced the Panthers with 17.
Deerfield 64
Johnson Creek 34
Four players reached double figures leading the Demons to their first win of the season, a 30-point Trailways South road victory Jan. 14.
Fisher led the charge with 13 points, Mathwig and fKimmel each scored 12, and Lasack added 10. Fisher also had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lead the team in all categories, while junior Colin Klade grabbed six rebounds and had a team-leading three blocked shots.
The Demons built a 32-14 halftime.
Dalton Bredlow led the Bluejays with 12 points while Logan Sullivan added 11.
The wins were also the first for first-year year coach Nick Krull.
WIAA Tournament
With several high school teams opting out due to COVID-19, the WIAA boys basketball tournament format has been revised. Deerfield will play in the Division 4 postseason playoffs beginning Feb. 16.
The Demons’ pod includes Dodgeland, Horicon, Johnson Creek, Randolph and Waterloo. The WIAA Division 4 State Boys Basketball Tournament will be held March 4-6 at a yet-to-be-determined site.
Up Next
The Demons will play both Thursday (at Randolph) and Friday (at Hustisford). Both games will tip off at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 64, JOHNSON CREEK 34
Deerfield 32 32 — 64
Johnson Creek 14 20 — 34
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 3 0-0 6, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, Mathwig 5 2-3 12, Fisher 5 2-2 13, Klade 2 1-2 5, K. Kimmel 1 0-0 2, Lasack 5 0-0 10, M. Kimmel 5 0-0 12, Lemke 1 0-0 2. Totals — 27 5-7 64.
Johnson Creek — Sullivan 3 5-6 11, Berres 2 0-0 5, Hartz 1 0-0 3, Streich 1 0-0 3, Bredlow 6 0-0 12. Totals — 13 5-6 34.
3-point goals — D 3 (M. Kimmel 2, Fisher 1); JC 3 (Berres 1, Hartz 1, Streich 1). Total fouls — D 11; JC 12.
DEERFIELD 68
PALMYRA-EAGLE 57
Deerfield 29 39 — 68
Palmyra-Eagle 27 30 — 57
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 3 2-2 8, Mathwig 3 2-2 8, Fisher 8 4-7 23, Klade 3 0-0 6, Lasack 4 5-6 13, M. Kimmel 2 4-5 10, B. Lemke 0 0-2 0. Totals — 23 17-24 68.
Palmyra-Eagle — Joyner 5 3-4 14, Harris 2 0-0 5 Keutsky 1 0-0 3, F. Schneider 1 0-0 2, Webber 6 2-2 17, Carpenter 2 1-5 5, Calderon 5 1-2 11. Totals — 22 7-13 51.
3-point goals — D 5 (Fisher 3, M. Kimmel 2); PE 6 (Webber 3 Joyner 1, Harris 1 Keutsky 1). Total fouls — D 14; PE 19. Fouled out — Lasack.
