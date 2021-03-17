Construction ahead on Oak Park, Liberty roads

Oak Park and Liberty roads in the town of Deerfield will see facelifts this year and next.
Oak Park Road
Oak Park Road will be a simpler project of the two. It’s scheduled to be resurfaced beginning in May.
The project will run two miles from Highway 12-19 north to County Highway BB. The Town of Deerfield is anticipating the project will be finished in late summer.
Town of Deerfield Clerk Bob Riege said the estimated total project cost is about $836,000, with a 10 percent contingency fee of $76,000.
Updates to the road will include line-painting, re-shouldering the road’s gravel sides and a four-inch asphalt lift.
Liberty Road
Liberty Road is a more extensive reconstruction, coordinated between the town and village of Deerfield and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
In the summer of 2022, a 1-mile stretch from Oak Park Road to Robert Nelson Road will be resurfaced.
A project fact sheet on the town’s website says the Liberty Road work is due to significant cracking of pavement “that has reached the end of its useful life.”
According to the DOT, the project will consist of milling the top 2-inches of existing asphalt pavement and overlaying with 4-inches of new asphalt pavement. It will also include minor grading to tie the new pavement with the existing shoulders as well as adding centerline and edge line pavement markings.
Liberty Road will remain open to traffic for the duration of construction, 1-2 months, with flagging in the work zone.
In response to citizens’ questions at a March 8 town board meeting, Town Chairman Mike Schlobohm said the project won’t include the installation of any new sidewalks.
And he said a short stretch in the village between Robert Nelson Lane and Savannah Parkway, initially considered to be included, is no longer in the project.
Traffic on Liberty Road amounts to about 1,800 vehicles a day.
The project is 80% federal funded and 20% locally funded. The estimated construction cost is $500,000 — $600,000.
More information, including a project map, is at www.town.deerfield.wi.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Liberty-Road-Project.pdf
