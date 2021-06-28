You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Meals

July 2-16 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

  • 1 min to read

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. on the patio of Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. The next two meals are July 14 and July 28. The cost is $5. Entertainment will be provided at these two luncheons by local musicians. BINGO, cards and special activities that may included a day at the beach are envisioned to be offered in the near future. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors interested in helping to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call 608-423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach meals

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, July 2

Fish Sandwich:

Breaded Fillet

WW Bun

Cheese

NAS – no cheese

Tartar Sauce

Yams

Pea salad

Pears

Banana Bars

MO – Black Bean burger

NCS – Banana

Tuesday, July 6

Meatballs in Marinara

Over Penne

Broccoli Salad

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie Meatballs

NCS – SF Pudding

Friday, July 9

BBQ Pulled Pork on a WW Bun

Oven roasted potatoes

Carrots

Diced Melon Mix

Strawberry Pie

MO – Garden Burger

NCS – SF Pie

Tuesday, July 13

Brat

Coney Bun

Mustard

Stewed tomatoes

Coleslaw

Applesauce

Lemon Bar

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – Mandarin oranges

Friday, July 16

Honey Baked Chicken

Broccoli

Yams

Macaroni Salad

Pears

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

MO – Veggie Honey Baked Chicken

NCS – SF ice cream

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINGO, coffee and pastries will be offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.

Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

Recommended for you