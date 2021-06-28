July 2-16 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. on the patio of Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. The next two meals are July 14 and July 28. The cost is $5. Entertainment will be provided at these two luncheons by local musicians. BINGO, cards and special activities that may included a day at the beach are envisioned to be offered in the near future. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors interested in helping to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call 608-423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach meals
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, July 2
Fish Sandwich:
Breaded Fillet
WW Bun
Cheese
NAS – no cheese
Tartar Sauce
Yams
Pea salad
Pears
Banana Bars
MO – Black Bean burger
NCS – Banana
Tuesday, July 6
Meatballs in Marinara
Over Penne
Broccoli Salad
Banana
Cheesecake Brownie
MO – Veggie Meatballs
NCS – SF Pudding
Friday, July 9
BBQ Pulled Pork on a WW Bun
Oven roasted potatoes
Carrots
Diced Melon Mix
Strawberry Pie
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – SF Pie
Tuesday, July 13
Brat
Coney Bun
Mustard
Stewed tomatoes
Coleslaw
Applesauce
Lemon Bar
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – Mandarin oranges
Friday, July 16
Honey Baked Chicken
Broccoli
Yams
Macaroni Salad
Pears
Vanilla Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Honey Baked Chicken
NCS – SF ice cream
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BINGO, coffee and pastries will be offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.
Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.