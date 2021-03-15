March 18

Elementary school: Chicken patty, Cheez Its, grapes, fresh green beans, milk

Middle-high school: Chicken patty, PB&J Uncrustable, Cheez Its, grapes, applesauce

March 19

Elementary school: French bread pizza, marinara dipping sauce, apple slices, milk

Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, Mr. Fish Sandwich, apple slices, fresh green beans

March 22

Elementary school: Hamburger, ranch Doritos, strawberry applesauce, carrots, milk

Middle-high school: Hamburger, Italian sub, ranch Doritos, carrots, Sidekick smoothie

March 23

Elementary school: Turkey sandwich, cinnamon crackers, grapes, broccoli, milk

Middle-high school: Turkey and provolone sub, cheddar cheese melt, nacho Doritos, broccoli

March 24

Take home meal Tuesday

PB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce, juice box, milk

March 25

Elementary school: Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, apple slices, carrots, milk

Middle-high school: Walking taco with beef taco meat, PB&J Uncrustable, carrots, apple slices

March 26

Elementary school: Cheese pizza, peaches, juice box, milk

Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, broccoli cheese soup with fresh roll, grapes, applesauce

