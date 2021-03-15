March 18
Elementary school: Chicken patty, Cheez Its, grapes, fresh green beans, milk
Middle-high school: Chicken patty, PB&J Uncrustable, Cheez Its, grapes, applesauce
March 19
Elementary school: French bread pizza, marinara dipping sauce, apple slices, milk
Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, Mr. Fish Sandwich, apple slices, fresh green beans
March 22
Elementary school: Hamburger, ranch Doritos, strawberry applesauce, carrots, milk
Middle-high school: Hamburger, Italian sub, ranch Doritos, carrots, Sidekick smoothie
March 23
Elementary school: Turkey sandwich, cinnamon crackers, grapes, broccoli, milk
Middle-high school: Turkey and provolone sub, cheddar cheese melt, nacho Doritos, broccoli
March 24
Take home meal Tuesday
PB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce, juice box, milk
March 25
Elementary school: Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, apple slices, carrots, milk
Middle-high school: Walking taco with beef taco meat, PB&J Uncrustable, carrots, apple slices
March 26
Elementary school: Cheese pizza, peaches, juice box, milk
Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, broccoli cheese soup with fresh roll, grapes, applesauce
