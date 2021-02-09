Preparations are continuing for the 2023 resurfacing of State Highway 73 through Deerfield.
The Deerfield Village Board on Feb. 8 approved a temporary construction easement to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, as an early step in the project.
The easement will allow the DOT to repair grass and create a crosswalk at State Highway 73 and Washburn Road, Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said.
The reconstruction work set to be done in 2023 will stretch the length of State Highway 73 through Deerfield, also Main Street, from Shaul Lane to North Street. The project will also involve improving approximately 1,500 feet of distressed pavement and upgrading curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The pavement markings will also be replaced.
The DOT shared its plans for the project in December, held a virtual public meeting in the fall of 2020 and accepted comments from the public until Dec. 18. It is set to finalize additional project details in 2022, and to begin construction in 2023.
For more information contact Amy Coughlin at (608) 245-5358 or amy.coughlin@dot.wi.gov. Information is also at www.wisconsindot.gov. Search “WIS 73 Shaul Lane” and select this link: WIS 73 (Shaul Lane to North Street).
