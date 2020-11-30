APG staff
The 2020-21 season got off to a rocky start for the Cambridge girls basketball team as it suffered a 59-42 season-opening non-conference defeat to Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills on Nov. 24.
Despite a game-high 20-point performance by Mayah Holzhueter, the Blue Jays (0-1) couldn’t overcome a nine-point halftime deficit, getting outscored 25-17 by the Warriors (1-0) in the second half. Lakeside Lutheran closed the game on an 18-5 run, giving first-year head coach Andy Asmus a victory in his debut.
“The effort was good,” Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham said. “We didn’t go super deep into our bench at this point. They were resilient, kept battling and we were in the game in the second half. Lakeside is a good team. They kept pushing us and they have subs. We didn’t back down at all, we just ran out of energy and gas.”
The Warriors led 41-37 with nine minutes, 38 seconds remaining before the spurt got kickstarted by junior forward Lily Schuetz, scoring three consecutive baskets, pushing the lead back to double-digits.
Schuetz tallied a team-high 13 points and senior guard Mia Murray added 12 for the Warriors.
“Holzhueter is a nice player, she can make things happen when she gets to the basket,” Asmus said of the junior and 2019-20 All-Capitol South Conference first-team selection. “She got her share of points, but a good majority of them were at the free throw line. She herself did a nice job of rebounding.”
Lakeside made six 3-pointers, including two by senior guard Kylee Gnabasik, shot 7-for-14 at the free throw line and did a good job taking care of the basketball.
The Blue Jays were within five after Holzhueter scored inside with 12:45 left. But Lakeside sophomore guard Marin Riesen had a dribble-drive basket followed by senior guard Olyvia Uecker scoring inside after her steal, forcing a Cambridge timeout with 11:46 remaining.
Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft also reached double digits for Cambridge scoring 12, while the Blue Jays got six more points from junior guard Maggie Schmude.
Up Next
Cambridge plays at Poynette Thursday and at Lake Mills Friday. Both Capitol Conference crossovers begin at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, CAMBRIDGE 42
Cambridge 25 17 — 42
Lakeside Lutheran 34 25 — 59
Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Roidt 0 2-5 2, Holzhueter 6 8-12 20, Stenklyft 4 1-4 11, Schmude 1 4-6 6, Freeland 1 1-3 3. Totals 12 16-30 42.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 2 0-0 5, Heckmann 2 1-1 5, Schuetz 5 3-6 13, Gnabasik 2 0-0 6, Shadoski 2 0-0 5, Uecker 2 2-2 6, Liddicoat 1 0-0 3; Neuberger 1 0-2 2, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 5 1-3 12. Totals 23 7-14 59.
3-point goals: C 2 (Stenklyft 2); LL 6 (Gnabasik 2, Slonaker 1, Shadoski 1, Liddicoat 1, Murray 1). Total fouls — C 12; LL 24.
