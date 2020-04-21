Franklin Roosevelt, in his fourth inaugural address given in 1945, said “we have learned to be citizens of the world, members of the human community”.”
While he was referring to the second world war, our current day fight with COVID-19 is of no less significance. This is truly an international conflict with countries across the globe collaborating selflessly.
But what about states, cities, villages, townships…what are they doing to assist in the effort? Well, let me share with you a little of what happens every day here in our community of Cambridge.
In the Scott Farms condominium complex, Vicky, Evy, Sonja, Olga and Carmen see the flag raised and the Pledge of Allegiance recited daily at 8 a.m., all while practicing safe distancing.
Not too far away, Melanie and Sharon assist in the preparation and dishing up of lunches for seniors to pick up in the parking lot of the Amundson Building.
Robin, a local equestrian, stopped by Home Again assisted living to share some holiday spirit with therapy horses replete in Easter finery, as residents watched from their windows.
Mike and Nick of Dancing Goat Distillery converted their production output to hand sanitizer. They donated five gallons for the recent Cambridge election proceedings. On a separate note, the folks at Piggly Wiggly got a kick out of viewing surveillance tapes to identify the oversized bunny who was making a pre-Easter gift of the same.
Speaking of the Pig, a shout out to several folks who volunteer their time for the home delivery of groceries to shut-ins. The list includes Julie, Kelly, Roxanne, Richard, Dixie, Becky, Lore and Pira. Jim with the Cambridge Area Schools has been helping his wife by donating his time with meal preparation which benefits hundreds of kids… each day.
The recent election saw Dean, Matt, David, Carolyn, Kristin, Terese, John and Joan assist Barb and Lisa with polling responsibilities. Oh, and the Wisconsin National Guard showed up to lend assistance…thanks to Katie and Emiliano.
Lastly, I’d like to thank Robb and Karyn with Adams Publishing, specifically the Cambridge News. Continuing to publish a local paper with advertising revenues a mere fraction of budget presents incredible operating difficulties.
As you can see, many folks have stepped forward to help. We truly live in extraordinary times surrounded by equally exceptional neighbors and friends. And that is what makes Cambridge so special.
- Mark McNally, President, Village of Cambridge Board of Trustees
(0) comments
