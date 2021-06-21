June 24 College Corner

Iowa State University
The following students have been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
- Benjamin Dunkleberger, a senior from Cambridge, studying history
- Mackenzy Meschke, a senior from Cambridge, studying animal science
- Grace Link, a senior from Deerfield, studying agricultural and life sciences education
Luther CollegeHannah Hoffmann, of Cambridge, a junior at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa has been named to the college’s 2021 Spring Dean’s List.
Mount Mary University
Kristen Tetzlaff, of Deerfield, who is pursuing a bachelor of arts in art therapy, has been named to the 2021 spring Dean’s List at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee. Tetzlaff is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
St. Norbert College
Allyson Tebon, of Deerfield, has been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.
University of Dubuque
Jordan Fischer, of Deerfield, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The following students from Deerfield have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:
- Alexis Bassett, College of Arts and Sciences
- Madeline Fuerstenberg, College of Arts and Sciences
- Jonah Hewitt, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
University of Wisconsin-Green BayKyra Christensen, of Cambridge, and Eden Sutton, of Deerfield, both earned spring semester 2021 high honors at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
The following students have been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater
- Brooke Folmer, of Cambridge
- Lexi Frey, of Cambridge
- Sophie Grieser, of Cambridge
- Ryan Janson, of Deerfield
- Talen Jourdan, of Deerfield
- Mackenzie Loether, of Cambridge
- Rachel Lokken, of Deerfield
- Amy Posner, of Deerfield
- Mikhaela Slovacek, of Deerfield
- Kevin Woletz, of Cambridge