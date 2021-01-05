Thursday, Jan. 7Chicken strips, grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, mashed potatoes, apple slices

Friday, Jan. 8Homemade chili, grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, baby carrots, mixed fruit, Fritos chips, chocolate chip cookie

Monday, Jan. 11Meatballs in marinara, turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, glazed carrots, pineapple, spaghetti

Tuesday, Jan. 12Walking taco, turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges

Wednesday, Jan. 13The Max cheese sticks, baby carrots, corn, marinara, romaine lettuce, applesauce

Thursday, Jan. 14Chicken corn dog, turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, baby carrots romaine lettuce, diced peaches

Friday, Jan. 15Loaded baked potato, turkey and cheese sandwich, oven roasted brussel sprouts, baby carrots, baked apples, strawberry delight cookie

Load comments