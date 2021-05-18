Cambridge property owners given a pass on mowing through May

For the rest of May, village of Cambridge property owners will get a pass if they choose not to mow their grass.
The Cambridge Village Board on May 11 unanimously approved a proclamation that the rest of the month be “no mow” May. The effort, which has been made in other area communities, promotes allowing grass to sit unmowed early in the season, leaving both the grass and environment healthier.
“We’re just saying maybe take a break from the mowing,” village board member Carla Galler said. “The village isn’t going to be the aggressor if you decide to lower your mowing footprint in May.”
Property owners can mow if they want to, board members said.
The proclamation is “more of an educational thing. If you want to mow your lawn, mow your lawn,” board member Wyatt Rose said.
The proclamation expires May 31.
Some village board members, in discussion prior to the vote, said they were concerned about having to once again enforce rules beginning in June that prohibit tall standing grass.
“Are we setting ourselves up for people to come back later, who don’t mow their lawns, to say ‘there’s a no-mow proclamation’?” Village President Mark McNally questioned.
Solar farm attorney
In other matters on May 11, the board voted to retain law firm Murphy Desmond S.C., of Madison, to represent the village as it considers its approach to a proposed solar farm in the adjacent towns of Christiana and Deerfield.
The board agreed to initially only spend up to $5,000. Galler questioned how fast that amount will be depleted.
“Given the magnitude of the situation, that doesn’t seem like much,” Galler said.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said that is “just starting with the minimal amount,” as the village continues to weigh what its official stance on the project will be, and what representation it might need going forward.
Rose, who chairs a village energy subcommittee created to respond to the solar farm, said these initial funds will allow the village to ask “questions about what our next steps are, what are the things that we need to do. We are not asking them to go in front of the PSC, or to defend us in court, or to do anything else at this time.”