April 1-2

SPRING BREAK

April 5

Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza pocket, peaches, carrots, milk

Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta or chef salad with ranch and a roll

April 6

Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, raisins, salsa, milk

Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub

April 7

Elementary school: Chicken patty sandwich, Cheez Its, apple slices, celery sticks, milk

Middle-high school: Uncrustable PBJ or turkey and provolone sub

April 8

Elementary school: Turkey sandwich, tater tots, grapes, milk

Middle-high school: Chicken patty sandwich and tater tots or yogurt parfait with strawberries and granola

April 9

Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, green beans, milk

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich

Load comments