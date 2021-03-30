April 1-2
SPRING BREAK
April 5
Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza pocket, peaches, carrots, milk
Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta or chef salad with ranch and a roll
April 6
Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, raisins, salsa, milk
Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub
April 7
Elementary school: Chicken patty sandwich, Cheez Its, apple slices, celery sticks, milk
Middle-high school: Uncrustable PBJ or turkey and provolone sub
April 8
Elementary school: Turkey sandwich, tater tots, grapes, milk
Middle-high school: Chicken patty sandwich and tater tots or yogurt parfait with strawberries and granola
April 9
Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, green beans, milk
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.