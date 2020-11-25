Since my wife’s cats passed away, she has been very sad and quiet. I know she loves animals, but then, she agrees that cats and our home do not complement each other. Plus, our daughter-in-law is extremely allergic to cats.
So, we decided to have a pet bird instead. Birds are easy to maintain, plus they don’t pee and poop just anywhere they want. It just so happened that her son decided to give away his cockatiel as they already have four conures.
Of course, I said yes when she called and asked me if she could bring the bird home. If that would make her happy, why not?
She has bonded with Lee already. Every time when she babysat our grandson, Lee would rest on her shoulder and bite her earrings, and she would hand-feed him with whatever she was eating. So, she came home with Lee, the cage, the toys, the food, and with the biggest grin. I knew then that we made the right decision. It is indeed a match made in heaven. And to see Colleen smile again just warms my heart.
She would wake up every morning to Lee’s singing and go straight to his cage to chat with him. Meanwhile, I would get her coffee ready.
Goodness, I think my brownie points must be piling up, better go cash in soon. What should I do? Maybe a week fishing in Alaska? I can imagine catching a 25-pound salmon or a 50-pound halibut. And be able to eat Alaskan king crab every day!
Anyway, back to reality (sigh). While she was enjoying the coffee, Lee would fly and settle on her shoulder. I don’t know what they were chatting about, but he would make a good husband one day. Then he would take off and investigate the house.
