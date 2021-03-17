It now falls to Dane County to finalize permit conditions under which quarry, Utica neighbors can co-exist

Separated by just 5 miles via rural County Road W, Utica and Deerfield’s histories and modern existence are intertwined through generations of farm families, commerce, festivals and summer baseball.
Utica residents well know Forever Sandfill & Limestone’s record with the Oak Park Quarry in the town of Deerfield.
Some who are against a new quarry that the company is proposed to operate in Utica have recently reminded the town of Christiana’s plan commission and its town board of that record. It is justifiably a shadow.
We understand the arguments in favor of granting property owners James and Jeff Notstad a Dane County conditional use permit for the 54-acre quarry in Utica that would have driveway access on County Road B. The Notstads would hold the permit, good for 10 years, and would lease the site to Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton.
Jeff Furseth of Forever Sandfill & Limestone, has represented the company at recent town of Christiana meetings.
We recognize that Forever Sandfill & Limestone has been in business locally for decades and that as the quarry operator for the Notstads, it would have to abide in Utica by a lengthy list of conditions preliminary OK’d in recent weeks by the Christiana Plan Commission and Christiana Town Board.
It would also have to abide by any additional restrictions placed on its operations by the county’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee when that committee meets, likely in coming weeks, to consider final approval of the permit.
We recognize that past problems aren’t automatically indicative of future ones. And we understand there’s local demand for gravel that the Utica site could fill for many years.
But as the county considers approval of the Notstads’ permit, it would be amiss to not recall what happened in Deerfield.
Forever Sandfill & Limestone owner Jon Halverson, who would die unexpectedly in 2017 and whose family still owns the company today, acquired the Oak Park Quarry property in 2010. With the purchase came a 10-year conditional use permit that Dane County had issued to prior owner Vernon Mandt in 2009.
Around 2014, surrounding property owners began to complain that Halverson was blasting in violation of his county permit.
The Deerfield Town Board responded by adopting new mining operator and blasting ordinances in 2015 and amending those in mid-2016 to be even more stringent, largely in response to neighbors’ concerns.
In 2016, Dane County considered revoking Halverson’s conditional use permit for the Oak Park Quarry.
Ultimately, the Zoning & Land Regulation Committee voted 3-2 in June 2016 against that revocation. The committee was divided on whether blasting or other factors were causing damage at surrounding properties, including the 160-year-old St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church and the round barn at Schuster’s Playtime Farm, built in 1903.
There’s been no blasting at the Oak Park Quarry since Forever Sandfill & Limestone’s blasting license for that site lapsed in December 2016 and the company hasn’t sought to renew it, citing town of Deerfield rules that are more restrictive than the county’s.
In January 2019, 80 people packed the Deerfield fire station to implore the Deerfield Town Board not to back a new conditional use permit for Forever Sandfill & Limestone, for the Oak Park Quarry site. Despite that opposition, a five-year permit was ultimately approved by the county, with an automatic five-year extension if there are no issues.
Now, Forever Sandfill & Limestone is proposed to be the operator of a quarry just down the road.
The town of Christiana hasn’t adopted rules that are as strict as the town of Deerfield’s, opening a door to blasting in Utica. Activity there will be as disruptive – or not — as allowed by the county permit.
At the recent Christiana plan commission and town board meetings, neighbor opposition was a throwback to the Oak Park Quarry meetings of early 2019. There were worries shared about potential blasting damage, noise, hours of operation, seismograph placement, truck traffic, water table impact, reduced property values and diminished quality of life.
We want to believe that the Notstads and Forever Sandfill & Limestone will be good neighbors in Utica, but the Oak Park Quarry history brings with it legitimate skepticism.
The final word on ensuring that the Utica quarry operates in harmony with neighbors now rests with the county. We urge full diligence – and memory – in its coming permit approval process.
